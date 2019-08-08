OSS Leftovers Robot Operating System (ROS) & Gazebo, with Brian Gerkey In this episode, Audrow Nash interviews Brian Gerkey, CEO of Open Robotics about the Robot Operating System (ROS) and Gazebo. Both ROS and Gazebo are open source and are widely used in the robotics community. ROS is a set of software libraries and tools, and Gazebo is a 3D robotics simulator. Gerkey explains ROS and Gazebo and talks about how they are used in robotics, as well as some of the design decisions of the second version of ROS, ROS2.

I love Opensource: my favourite list of opensource alternative In 2014, when I switched to Linux I spent hours, days and month looking for free and open source alternatives to the commercial ones, by watching video, reading articles, story and even comments, it was a hard time but it made me a more positive and happy Linux user, now after five years i want to share with you my favorite list of open source alternatives including distros, tools, software... as a result of my humble Linux experience. Have a pleasant reading. [...] When I was a Windows user, I was not interested in blogging, but my move to Linux motivated me to create my first YouTube channel On April 26, 2014. So I started looking for the tools that I would use for blogging and broadcasting, after searching on the Ubuntu software center and the web i installed vokoscreen recorder, Kdenlive for video editing and audacity for audio editing and after a year of learning and discovering i made my first Linux video which was about installing Gnome 3.16 on Ubuntu wily 15.10.

What developer relations has in common with avocados Developer relations, in all its iterations, is built on the foundation of open source community management, says Mary Thengvall, an author, consultant, and community builder. It encompasses a variety of roles and titles, including developer advocate, community manager, and developer evangelist/technical ambassador. In her Lightning Talk at the 17th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE 17x), Mary shares what her experience has taught her about the importance of investing time and energy into building relationships with the larger technical communities. She touches on what developer relations is, where we should (and shouldn't) look for signs of success, and what DevRel has in common with avocados.

Embedded Linux Conference Europe sessions are posted The Linux Foundation has released its presentation line-up for the Embedded Linux Conference Europe and the co-located Open Source Summit Europe, scheduled for Oct. 28-30 in Lyon, France. Just as the North American versions of the Embedded Linux Conference and Open Source Summit (formerly LinuxCon + CloudOpen + ContainerCon) are joining forces to share the stage on Aug. 21-23 in San Diego, the Embedded Linux Conference Europe (ELCE) and Open Source Summit Europe are collocating on Oct. 28-30 in Lyon, France. The confluence makes sense given the Linux Foundation’s new vision of an edge computing future that relies heavily on cloud technologies rather than the traditional grassroots approach to embedded. Yet as the newly posted schedule shows, even if you have little interest in containers or cloud-native platforms, there’s plenty at ELCE to keep you busy. In addition to the ELCE tracks, embedded developers will be particularly interested in the OpenIoT Summit track and newcomers will want to check out the Embedded Development Essential presentations.

Mozilla VR Blog: A Summer with Particles and Emojis This summer I am very lucky to join the Hubs by Mozilla as a technical artist intern. Over the 12 weeks that I was at Mozilla, I worked on two different projects. My first project is about particle systems, the thing that I always have great interest in. I was developing the particle system feature for Spoke, the 3D editor which you can easily create a 3D scene and publish to Hubs. Particle systems are a technique that has been used in a wide range of game physics, motion graphics and computer graphics related fields. They are usually composed of a large number of small sprites or other objects to simulate some chaotic system or natural phenomena. Particles can make a huge impact on the visual result of an application and in virtual and augmented reality, it can deepen the immersive feeling greatly. Particle systems can be incredibly complex, so for this version of the Particle System, we wanted to separate the particle system from having heavy behaviour controls like some particle systems from native game engines, only keeping the basic attributes that are needed. The Spoke particle system can be separated into two parts, particles and the emitter. Each particle, has a texture/sprite, lifetime, age, size, color, and velocity as it’s basic attributes. The emitter is more simple, as it only has properties for its width and height and information about the particle count (how many particles it can emit per life circle).

People of WordPress: Amanda Rush You’ve probably heard that WordPress is open source software, and may know that it’s created and run by volunteers. WordPress enthusiasts share many examples of how WordPress changed people’s lives for the better. This monthly series shares some of those lesser-known, amazing stories.

Game of Trees Current goal: Work with a handful of developers who want to regularly use Got for their work on OpenBSD. Improve version control operation based on their feedback.

EuroBSDcon 2019: Talk speakers: Stefan Sperling: Game of Trees Stefan Sperling works as a freelance open source developer and consultant and is based in Berlin. Stefan has been involved in the OpenBSD project for a decade, and he is also one of the main contributors to the Apache Subversion version control system.

Edgewater Wireless Unveils Revolutionary Dual Channel Wi-Fi™ Code to Opensource

Christopher Davis: Networks Of Trust: Dismantling And Preventing Harassment David Seaward writes with the assumption that the operator is always untrustworthy. But, what if the operator was someone you knew? Someone you could reach out to if there were any issues, who could reach out to other operators? This is the case on the Fediverse, where Purism’s Librem Social operates. Within this system of federated networks, each node is run by a person or group of people. These people receive reports in various forms. In order to continue to be trusted, moderators of servers are expected to handle reports of spam, hate speech, or other instances of negative interactions from other services. Since the network is distributed, this tends to be sustainable. In practice, this means that as a moderator my users can send me things they’re concerned by, and I can send messages to the moderators of other servers if something on their server concerns me or one of my users. If the operator of the other node breaches trust (e.g. not responding, expressing support for bad actors) then I can choose to defederate from them. If I as a user find that my admin does not take action, I can move to a node that will take action. The end result is that there are multiple layers of trust: I can trust my admins to take action My admins can trust other admins to take action This creates a system where, without lock-in, admins are incentivized to respond to things in good faith and in the best interests of their users.