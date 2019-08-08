Language Selection

  • Mike Gabriel: Cudos to the Rspamd developers

    I just migrated the first / a customer's mail server site away from Amavis+SpamAssassin to Rspamd. Main reasons for the migration were speed and the setup needed a polish up anyway. People on site had been complaining about too much SPAM for quite a while. Plus, it is always good to dive into something new. Mission accomplished.

    [...]

    The main part of the work had already been documented in a blog post [2] by someome with the nick "zac" (no real name found). Thanks for that!

    The Sophos AV integration was a little tricky at the start, but worked out well, after some trial and error, log reading, Rspamd code studies, etc.

    On half way through, there was popped up one tricky part, that could be avoided by the Rspamd upstream maintainers in future releases. As far as I took from [3], Rspamd lacks support for retrieving its map files and such (hosted on *.rspamd.com, or other 3rd party providers) via a http proxy server. This was nearly a full blocker for my last project, as the customer's mail gateway is part of a larger infrastructure and hosted inside a double ring of firewalls. Only access to the internet leads over a non-transparent squid proxy server (one which I don't have control over).

    To work around this, I set up a transparent https proxy on "localhost", using a neat Python script [4]. Thanks for sharing this script.

  • This Teen Hacker Found Bugs in School Software That Exposed Millions of Records

    At the Defcon hacker conference in Las Vegas today, 18-year-old Bill Demirkapi presented his findings from three years of after-school hacking that began when he was a high school freshman. Demirkapi poked around the web interfaces of two common pieces of software, sold by tech firms Blackboard and Follett and used by his own school. In both cases, he found serious bugs that would allow a hacker to gain deep access to student data. In Blackboard's case in particular, Demirkapi found 5 million vulnerable records for students and teachers, including student grades, immunization records, cafeteria balance, schedules, cryptographically hashed passwords, and photos.

    Demirkapi points out that if he, then a bored 16-year-old motivated only by his own curiosity, could so easily access these corporate databases, his story doesn't reflect well on the broader security of the companies holding millions of students' personal information."The access I had was pretty much anything the school had," Demirkapi says. "The state of cybersecurity in education software is really bad, and not enough people are paying attention to it."

  • Intel SVT-HEVC 1.4 Brings GStreamer Plug-In, HDR Feature

    Intel's open-source SVT video encoder team today released a new feature update to their HEVC/H.265 open-source video encoder.

  • Spinning, Support, and Open Source
  • Your learning journey with SUSE

    I hate to say it, but summer is finally winding down. This time of year just “feels” like school, doesn’t it? Some kids are already back in school but mine have a couple of weeks of summer left that they are trying to savor. For my kids, preparation for the new school year is quite involved, from concerns about who their teachers will be, will their friends have the same teacher, what to wear, and more. Rarely does what they’ll learn come up as a concern for my kids. Deep down we trust that their school, and teachers, have a plan for each day and that their learning journey will pick up where it left off last spring. It’s the one thing my kids don’t worry about when it comes to school.

  • Robot Operating System (ROS) & Gazebo, with Brian Gerkey

    In this episode, Audrow Nash interviews Brian Gerkey, CEO of Open Robotics about the Robot Operating System (ROS) and Gazebo. Both ROS and Gazebo are open source and are widely used in the robotics community. ROS is a set of software libraries and tools, and Gazebo is a 3D robotics simulator. Gerkey explains ROS and Gazebo and talks about how they are used in robotics, as well as some of the design decisions of the second version of ROS, ROS2.

  • I love Opensource: my favourite list of opensource alternative

    In 2014, when I switched to Linux I spent hours, days and month looking for free and open source alternatives to the commercial ones, by watching video, reading articles, story and even comments, it was a hard time but it made me a more positive and happy Linux user, now after five years i want to share with you my favorite list of open source alternatives including distros, tools, software... as a result of my humble Linux experience. Have a pleasant reading. [...] When I was a Windows user, I was not interested in blogging, but my move to Linux motivated me to create my first YouTube channel On April 26, 2014. So I started looking for the tools that I would use for blogging and broadcasting, after searching on the Ubuntu software center and the web i installed vokoscreen recorder, Kdenlive for video editing and audacity for audio editing and after a year of learning and discovering i made my first Linux video which was about installing Gnome 3.16 on Ubuntu wily 15.10.

  • What developer relations has in common with avocados

    Developer relations, in all its iterations, is built on the foundation of open source community management, says Mary Thengvall, an author, consultant, and community builder. It encompasses a variety of roles and titles, including developer advocate, community manager, and developer evangelist/technical ambassador. In her Lightning Talk at the 17th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE 17x), Mary shares what her experience has taught her about the importance of investing time and energy into building relationships with the larger technical communities. She touches on what developer relations is, where we should (and shouldn't) look for signs of success, and what DevRel has in common with avocados.

  • Embedded Linux Conference Europe sessions are posted

    The Linux Foundation has released its presentation line-up for the Embedded Linux Conference Europe and the co-located Open Source Summit Europe, scheduled for Oct. 28-30 in Lyon, France. Just as the North American versions of the Embedded Linux Conference and Open Source Summit (formerly LinuxCon + CloudOpen + ContainerCon) are joining forces to share the stage on Aug. 21-23 in San Diego, the Embedded Linux Conference Europe (ELCE) and Open Source Summit Europe are collocating on Oct. 28-30 in Lyon, France. The confluence makes sense given the Linux Foundation’s new vision of an edge computing future that relies heavily on cloud technologies rather than the traditional grassroots approach to embedded. Yet as the newly posted schedule shows, even if you have little interest in containers or cloud-native platforms, there’s plenty at ELCE to keep you busy. In addition to the ELCE tracks, embedded developers will be particularly interested in the OpenIoT Summit track and newcomers will want to check out the Embedded Development Essential presentations.

  • Mozilla VR Blog: A Summer with Particles and Emojis

    This summer I am very lucky to join the Hubs by Mozilla as a technical artist intern. Over the 12 weeks that I was at Mozilla, I worked on two different projects. My first project is about particle systems, the thing that I always have great interest in. I was developing the particle system feature for Spoke, the 3D editor which you can easily create a 3D scene and publish to Hubs. Particle systems are a technique that has been used in a wide range of game physics, motion graphics and computer graphics related fields. They are usually composed of a large number of small sprites or other objects to simulate some chaotic system or natural phenomena. Particles can make a huge impact on the visual result of an application and in virtual and augmented reality, it can deepen the immersive feeling greatly. Particle systems can be incredibly complex, so for this version of the Particle System, we wanted to separate the particle system from having heavy behaviour controls like some particle systems from native game engines, only keeping the basic attributes that are needed. The Spoke particle system can be separated into two parts, particles and the emitter. Each particle, has a texture/sprite, lifetime, age, size, color, and velocity as it’s basic attributes. The emitter is more simple, as it only has properties for its width and height and information about the particle count (how many particles it can emit per life circle).

  • People of WordPress: Amanda Rush

    You’ve probably heard that WordPress is open source software, and may know that it’s created and run by volunteers. WordPress enthusiasts share many examples of how WordPress changed people’s lives for the better. This monthly series shares some of those lesser-known, amazing stories.

  • Game of Trees

    Current goal: Work with a handful of developers who want to regularly use Got for their work on OpenBSD. Improve version control operation based on their feedback.

  • EuroBSDcon 2019: Talk speakers: Stefan Sperling: Game of Trees

    Stefan Sperling works as a freelance open source developer and consultant and is based in Berlin. Stefan has been involved in the OpenBSD project for a decade, and he is also one of the main contributors to the Apache Subversion version control system.

  • Edgewater Wireless Unveils Revolutionary Dual Channel Wi-Fi™ Code to Opensource
  • Christopher Davis: Networks Of Trust: Dismantling And Preventing Harassment

    David Seaward writes with the assumption that the operator is always untrustworthy. But, what if the operator was someone you knew? Someone you could reach out to if there were any issues, who could reach out to other operators? This is the case on the Fediverse, where Purism’s Librem Social operates. Within this system of federated networks, each node is run by a person or group of people. These people receive reports in various forms. In order to continue to be trusted, moderators of servers are expected to handle reports of spam, hate speech, or other instances of negative interactions from other services. Since the network is distributed, this tends to be sustainable. In practice, this means that as a moderator my users can send me things they’re concerned by, and I can send messages to the moderators of other servers if something on their server concerns me or one of my users. If the operator of the other node breaches trust (e.g. not responding, expressing support for bad actors) then I can choose to defederate from them. If I as a user find that my admin does not take action, I can move to a node that will take action. The end result is that there are multiple layers of trust: I can trust my admins to take action My admins can trust other admins to take action This creates a system where, without lock-in, admins are incentivized to respond to things in good faith and in the best interests of their users.

  • Nvidia Documentation Offers Linux Gamers an Olive Branch

    This is an important gesture from Nvidia. Many gamers rely on Windows even if they'd prefer to use Linux simply because the former plays nicer with Nvidia hardware. If this documentation leads to better Linux drivers, it could easily complement other efforts to improve gaming on the platform, such as Valve's ongoing commitment to improving Linux support for games sold via its Steam marketplace.

  • Obituary: Gavin Zhao

    As a professional, Gavin interacted primarily with me as a project manager. He was instrumental in helping to build Novena, Chibitronics, Fernvale, and many more projects big and small. What made him special was not that he was a genius in electronics or process engineering. His degree was in Western Philosophy: he understood how people worked, both in terms of their minds and their hearts. He thought deeply on all issues, big and small; formed his own opinions about government and politics, and as such, always had to straddle a fuzzy gray line living in China.

  • China's No. 2 player to launch 5G chip in 2020 to rival Qualcomm

    China's second-largest mobile chip developer aims to launch a 5G chipset in 2020, far earlier than previously planned, to catch up with global leaders Qualcomm and MediaTek and tap demand from local companies looking to end their dependence on U.S. suppliers. UNISOC Communications' timetable is roughly similar to those of its much bigger competitors, and marks a significant acceleration of its ambitions following the disintegration of its partnership with chip leader Intel earlier this year. The plan also comes amid political backing for the sector, with Beijing pushing to speed up the rollout of 5G mobile networks in the country, as well as cut China's dependence on foreign chipmakers following Washington's crackdown Huawei Technologies' use of American tech.

  • Angry Apple Users Target Draconian iPhone Repair Policies

    Apple customers have long complained about the $900 billion company’s draconian restrictions on repairing broken iPhones, MacBooks, and other devices. Now, consumer advocates are turning to lobbyists to pressure legislators to etch a “right to repair” into law.

