How to measure the health of an open source community As a person who normally manages software development teams, over the years I’ve come to care about metrics quite a bit. Time after time, I’ve found myself leading teams using one project platform or another (Jira, GitLab, and Rally, for example) generating an awful lot of measurable data. From there, I’ve promptly invested significant amounts of time to pull useful metrics out of the platform-of-record and into a format where we could make sense of them, and then use the metrics to make better choices about many aspects of development. Earlier this year, I had the good fortune of coming across a project at the Linux Foundation called Community Health Analytics for Open Source Software, or CHAOSS. This project focuses on collecting and enriching metrics from a wide range of sources so that stakeholders in open source communities can measure the health of their projects.

Mike Gabriel: Cudos to the Rspamd developers I just migrated the first / a customer's mail server site away from Amavis+SpamAssassin to Rspamd. Main reasons for the migration were speed and the setup needed a polish up anyway. People on site had been complaining about too much SPAM for quite a while. Plus, it is always good to dive into something new. Mission accomplished. [...] The main part of the work had already been documented in a blog post [2] by someome with the nick "zac" (no real name found). Thanks for that! The Sophos AV integration was a little tricky at the start, but worked out well, after some trial and error, log reading, Rspamd code studies, etc. On half way through, there was popped up one tricky part, that could be avoided by the Rspamd upstream maintainers in future releases. As far as I took from [3], Rspamd lacks support for retrieving its map files and such (hosted on *.rspamd.com, or other 3rd party providers) via a http proxy server. This was nearly a full blocker for my last project, as the customer's mail gateway is part of a larger infrastructure and hosted inside a double ring of firewalls. Only access to the internet leads over a non-transparent squid proxy server (one which I don't have control over). To work around this, I set up a transparent https proxy on "localhost", using a neat Python script [4]. Thanks for sharing this script.

This Teen Hacker Found Bugs in School Software That Exposed Millions of Records At the Defcon hacker conference in Las Vegas today, 18-year-old Bill Demirkapi presented his findings from three years of after-school hacking that began when he was a high school freshman. Demirkapi poked around the web interfaces of two common pieces of software, sold by tech firms Blackboard and Follett and used by his own school. In both cases, he found serious bugs that would allow a hacker to gain deep access to student data. In Blackboard's case in particular, Demirkapi found 5 million vulnerable records for students and teachers, including student grades, immunization records, cafeteria balance, schedules, cryptographically hashed passwords, and photos. Demirkapi points out that if he, then a bored 16-year-old motivated only by his own curiosity, could so easily access these corporate databases, his story doesn't reflect well on the broader security of the companies holding millions of students' personal information."The access I had was pretty much anything the school had," Demirkapi says. "The state of cybersecurity in education software is really bad, and not enough people are paying attention to it."

Intel SVT-HEVC 1.4 Brings GStreamer Plug-In, HDR Feature Intel's open-source SVT video encoder team today released a new feature update to their HEVC/H.265 open-source video encoder.

Your learning journey with SUSE I hate to say it, but summer is finally winding down. This time of year just “feels” like school, doesn’t it? Some kids are already back in school but mine have a couple of weeks of summer left that they are trying to savor. For my kids, preparation for the new school year is quite involved, from concerns about who their teachers will be, will their friends have the same teacher, what to wear, and more. Rarely does what they’ll learn come up as a concern for my kids. Deep down we trust that their school, and teachers, have a plan for each day and that their learning journey will pick up where it left off last spring. It’s the one thing my kids don’t worry about when it comes to school.