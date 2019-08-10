Graphics: X.Org Server and Compression Benchmark
X.Org Server Gains Support For Auto-Binding Secondary GPUs To The Screen
Adding to the changes to find with the eventual X.Org Server 1.21 release is a change from Red Hat that has been carried by Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Fedora for years.
The merged change is about automatically binding secondary GPUs to the screen, particularly helping out cases like hybrid graphics laptops or USB DisplayLink setups driving secondary displays. Previously there's been some RandR magic for users (or scripted setups) via xrandr for handling this setup while now the patch by David Airlie will auto-bind the GPUs to the screen.
Compression benchmark
As this GSOC project approaches its end, I've been testing and refactoring the code for waypipe. The only new feature of note is a waypipe bench subprogram, which makes it easier to estimate which compression settings, precisely, are appropriate for a combination of bandwidth and machine performance. The bandwidth must be specified on the command line, since real network stacks include buffering that would make online measurements very difficult. (The benchmark design implicitly assumes that decompression time on the remote machine never delays the critical path for a transfer, or at the very least, is far less significant than the compression algorithm and level settings.) The results of this program are mostly predictable. Because frames containing text tend to compress better than frames containing rendered 3d scenes or pictures, the compression level which minimizes transfer latency, at high bandwidths, is typically higher for text heavy images, since even fast compression methods offer significant space reduction. At low bandwidths, the reverse holds, since beyond a point images require enough transfer time that there is enough time for very high levels of compression.
Huawei launches smart TV running on HarmonyOS
It was also the first time that the Chinese tech firm unveils the operation interface of HarmonyOS to the public. Zhao Ming, president of Huawei Honor brand, said the 55-inch bezel-less smart screen is powered by the Honghu 818 smart chip with a pop-up selfie camera. "The use of quad-core CPU and GPU in the screen leads the industry in multi-tasking abilities as algorithms determine the quality of image display," Zhao said. Apart from the Honor smart screen, the HarmonyOS will also be used in more smart devices such as PCs, smartphones, smart watches and in-vehicle systems.
GNOME: GNOME Shell & Mutter, Gnome MPV (Celluloid), Savestates Manager
GNU Radio 3.8.0.0
Tonight, we release GNU Radio 3.8.0.0. It’s the first minor release version since more than six years, not without pride this community stands to face the brightest future SDR on general purpose hardware ever had. Since we’ve not been documenting changes in the shape of a Changelog for the whole of the development that happened since GNU Radio 3.7.0, I’m afraid that these release notes will be more of a GLTL;DR (git log too long; didn’t read) than a detailed account of what has changed. What has not changed is the fact that GNU Radio is centered around a very simple truth: Let the developers hack on DSP. Software interfaces are for humans, not the other way around. And so, compared to the later 3.7 releases, nothing has fundamentally modified the way one develops signal processing systems with GNU Radio: You write blocks, and you combine blocks to be part of a larger signal processing flow graph. With that as a success story, we of course have faced quite a bit of change in the systems we use to develop and in the people that develop GNU Radio. This has lead to several changes that weren’t compatible with 3.7. Also: GNU Radio Sees Its First Release In More Than Six Years
The Best Accessories to Get for Your Raspberry Pi 4
If you’ve been interested in the Raspberry Pi but haven’t gotten around to getting one, there has never been a better time. With the release of the Raspberry Pi 4, you get a much more powerful piece of hardware than ever. The new model packs more powerful hardware and can even drive 4K displays at 60Hz. Of course, unless this isn’t your first Raspberry Pi, you’ll probably need some accessories, too. Like any computer, you’ll want a keyboard and mouse as well as a power supply. Beyond that, there is a lot you can do with the tiny computer, so we’ve put together a list of a few great accessories.
