Open Hardware: OpenHAK, Rock Pi, RISC-V Foundation and Nvidia GPU Documentation OpenHAK open source fitness tracker Joel Murphy and Leif Percifield have been involved in the open source hardware for over 12 years and have now pooled their skills and resources to create the OpenHAK open source fitness tracker. Watch the introduction video below to learn more about the open source fitness system and its features that allows you to keep your data safe and secure. The developers behind the open source fitness tracker explain more about its inspiration, and why they made OpenHAK : “The short answer, is Because We Can! That’s right, the availability of open-source technology has exploded over the last decade with access to low-cost development boards and powerful code libraries to the point where you’d think simple things like fitness trackers would start to self-assemble in the box on the UPS truck from SparkFruit. Well, we couldn’t wait for that, so we got the basic parts required, poked ’em into place with a soldering iron, stubbed out some codeware, and what do you know? It works! We made OpenHAK because we want to share what we’ve got with you, Dear Backer, and see what we can build together!”

Rock Pi 4 SBC Runs GNOME & KDE Plasma using Panfrost Open Source GPU Driver & Wayland One of the highlights of Linux 5.2 release was support for two new Arm Mali GPU open-source drivers, namely Lima for Mali-4xx GPU...

Red Hat Joins Foundation for Developing Open-Source RISC-V ISA Red Hat, now part of IBM, joined the RISC-V Foundation to develop support for the open-source instruction set architecture in its Linux distributions. [...] IBM also formed the OpenPower Foundation in 2013 for open source development of the ISA for its Power-brand microprocessors. Today, OpenPower is backed by Google and Nvidia and others, and the idea is that companies besides IBM can make Power chips. However, outside of supercomputers and a few data centers, the Power chips aren’t all that ubiquitous, as they tend to cost a pretty penny for similar performance to Intel chips. The recent AMD Epyc Rome server chips have further increased the performance/price competition by several fold, which should make it even more difficult for Power chips to compete in the server chip market.

Nvidia gives a major boost to Nouveau open source driver for Linux Nvidia has extended a helping hand to the developers working on Nouveau, the open source Linux driver for Nvidia graphics cards, in a move that comes rather out of the blue. To be precise, Nvidia has released further GPU hardware documents to aid the project which has had its fair share of thorny issues, shall we say. Nvidia contacted Phoronix in an emailed statement which reads: “Nvidia has released public, freely available (MIT licensed) documentation of portions of its GPU hardware interface. This is a work in progress; not all interfaces have been published.”

