System76 has been making good strides on their Coreboot support for their hardware and they are now readying a System76 Darter Pro OSFC Edition as their apparent first laptop to ship with Coreboot in place of the proprietary BIOS.

Ahead of this year's Open-Source Firmware Conference (OSFC) being held from 3 to 6 September at the Google and Facebook offices in Mountain View, System76 announced the Darter Pro OSFC Edition that ships with Coreboot. Those pre-ordering the device are able to pick up their new laptops during the event, so it appears at least for this initial run of enabled devices they are just weeks out from becoming a reality.

