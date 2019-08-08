Today in Techrights
- Europe is Gradually Becoming a Hotspot for Patent Litigation and Trolls as Patent Quality Decreases
- Launching the Weekly Openwashing Report
- Linux is Not Winning, It’s Changing (or Being Changed)
- How To Write fig Programs
- The EPO is Still Violating the EPC Every Day
- The Tight Embrace of the ‘Hey Hi’ (AI) Hype is Strangling the Patent System
- IP Kat as Amplifier of Team UPC at a Time When UPC is Dead
- Links 10/8/2019: HarmonyOS and Death of Gavin Zhao
- Links 11/8/2019: DragonFly 5.6.2 and OpenBSD 6.6 Beta
