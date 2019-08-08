Graphics: Vulkan 1.1.118, Wev for Wayland
-
Vulkan 1.1.118 Released With New AMD Extensions
Vulkan 1.1.118 is the latest version of this high performance graphics API specification. As is usually the case, there are a number of document corrections/clarifications trickling in to this ever evolving spec. But besides those maintenance items, there are two new extensions, both of which happen to be AMD vendor extensions.
-
wev: a Wayland analogue to X11's xev
A lazy Sunday project. Opens an XDG toplevel and prints interesting events. Does other useful things like maintaining an XKB state and printing key events in the form of keysyms and UTF-8 strings, dumping keymaps to a file, and filtering out events you aren't interested in. For sway at least, I imagine that this will solve questions like "what key name do I put in my config file to bind to
?"
I hope someone finds it useful!
-
Wave Hello To WEV - Similar To X.Org's Xev For Event Viewing On Wayland
WEV is a new Wayland utility developed by Drew DeVault of Wayland notoriety for his work on the Sway i3-inspired compositor and the WLROOTS library.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 617 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
7 hours 6 min ago
10 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago