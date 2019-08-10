Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 12th of August 2019 12:03:10 AM

I mentioned last week that rc3 was unusually small.

Well, we fixed that. The small size of rc3 was clearly just because of

pull request timing patterns, and rc4 is back up to normal size and

then some.

Part of it is networking - rc3 didn't have any net updates, and rc4

does. But it's not just that, I think we just happened to have several

things that shifted to this past week instead of having made it into

rc3.

It is worth nothing that while this rc is the largest rc4 (at least in

number of commits) that we've had in a couple of years, it's not

really outrageously so - it really is just larger than usual by about

the same amount that rc3 was smaller than usual.

