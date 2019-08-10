Linux 5.3-rc4
I mentioned last week that rc3 was unusually small.
Well, we fixed that. The small size of rc3 was clearly just because of
pull request timing patterns, and rc4 is back up to normal size and
then some.
Part of it is networking - rc3 didn't have any net updates, and rc4
does. But it's not just that, I think we just happened to have several
things that shifted to this past week instead of having made it into
rc3.
It is worth nothing that while this rc is the largest rc4 (at least in
number of commits) that we've had in a couple of years, it's not
really outrageously so - it really is just larger than usual by about
the same amount that rc3 was smaller than usual.
Also: Linux 5.3-rc4 Released With A Week Of Fixes Plus SWAPGS "Grand Schemozzle" Code
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 116 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Linux 5.4, Linux 4.4 & 4.9 Kernels Get Back-Ported SWAPGS Protection, Better Fscrypt Coming
Today in Techrights
System76 Preparing To Roll Out Their First Coreboot-Enabled Laptop
System76 has been making good strides on their Coreboot support for their hardware and they are now readying a System76 Darter Pro OSFC Edition as their apparent first laptop to ship with Coreboot in place of the proprietary BIOS. Ahead of this year's Open-Source Firmware Conference (OSFC) being held from 3 to 6 September at the Google and Facebook offices in Mountain View, System76 announced the Darter Pro OSFC Edition that ships with Coreboot. Those pre-ordering the device are able to pick up their new laptops during the event, so it appears at least for this initial run of enabled devices they are just weeks out from becoming a reality. Also: Linux Laptop Guide: Things to Consider Before Buying
Awesome Linux Racing Games Collection
Linux is fun and more fun when there are car racing games available for Linux based operating systems. In this post, we thought to collect the list of best Linux racing games for you.
Recent comments
6 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
10 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 56 min ago
15 hours 56 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago