Android Leftovers
-
Android Q final beta version rolls out: How to download, top features
-
Huawei’s Android Q-based EMUI 10 user interface arrives on September 8
-
How To Get Android Q On Your Phone Right Now
-
The Android Q Easter Egg has been found by Essential Phone users
-
Android Q Beta 6 broke 'Trusted Face,' here's how to fix it
-
Huawei Unveils Phone System That Could Replace Android
-
Huawei unveils Harmony operating system, won't ditch Android for smartphones
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 91 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Linux 5.4, Linux 4.4 & 4.9 Kernels Get Back-Ported SWAPGS Protection, Better Fscrypt Coming
Today in Techrights
System76 Preparing To Roll Out Their First Coreboot-Enabled Laptop
System76 has been making good strides on their Coreboot support for their hardware and they are now readying a System76 Darter Pro OSFC Edition as their apparent first laptop to ship with Coreboot in place of the proprietary BIOS. Ahead of this year's Open-Source Firmware Conference (OSFC) being held from 3 to 6 September at the Google and Facebook offices in Mountain View, System76 announced the Darter Pro OSFC Edition that ships with Coreboot. Those pre-ordering the device are able to pick up their new laptops during the event, so it appears at least for this initial run of enabled devices they are just weeks out from becoming a reality. Also: Linux Laptop Guide: Things to Consider Before Buying
Awesome Linux Racing Games Collection
Linux is fun and more fun when there are car racing games available for Linux based operating systems. In this post, we thought to collect the list of best Linux racing games for you.
Recent comments
6 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 32 min ago
10 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 56 min ago
15 hours 56 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago