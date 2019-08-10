Kernel: Linux 5.4, Linux 4.4 & 4.9 Kernels Get Back-Ported SWAPGS Protection, Better Fscrypt Coming Linux Deprecating Wireless USB & Ultra Wideband Subsystems The Linux 5.4 kernel will deprecate and mark as obsolete the Wireless USB (WUSB) and Ultra-wideband (UWB) subsystems within the kernel. Queued as part of the USB changes growing for Linux 5.4 are obsoleting the WUSB and UWB subsystems, which were already "orphaned" as they went without any maintainer of the code in the Linux kernel for a while already.

Linux 4.4 & 4.9 Kernels Get Back-Ported SWAPGS Protection SWAPGS was publicized earlier this week and since the launch-day mitigations for Linux 5.3 Git, the SWAPGS speculative protection has been making its way back to the various supported Linux kernel stable trees. This additional SWAPGS mitigation protection does take another minor performance hit for Intel CPUs going back to Ivybridge.

Improved Fscrypt File Encryption Handling Aims For Linux 5.4 Fscrypt is the common Linux kernel framework leveraged by the likes of the EXT4, F2FS, and UBIFS file-systems for providing native encryption support. While that Fscrypt-based file encryption has been part of the kernel for several releases now, there's been some shortcomings in how the encryption keys are handled but that should be cleared up for the upcoming Linux 5.4 cycle. Eric Biggers of Google has been working to improve the key management for fscrypt. The solution he's been working on for a while is support for a file-system level key-ring with ioctls that allows keys to be easily added and removed.