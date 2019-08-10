What open source is not
From its early days, the availability of source code was one of the defining characteristics of open source software. Indeed, Brian Behlendorf of the Apache web server project, an early open source software success, favored "source code available software."
Another important aspect related to user rights. Hence, the "free software" terminology that came out of Richard Stallman’s GNU Manifesto and GNU Public License (GPL). As the shorthand went, free was about freedom, not price. Christine Peterson would later coin "open source" as an alternative that avoided the confusion that regularly arose between these two meanings of free. And that’s the term that’s most widely used today.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 439 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Linux 5.3-rc4
I mentioned last week that rc3 was unusually small. Well, we fixed that. The small size of rc3 was clearly just because of pull request timing patterns, and rc4 is back up to normal size and then some. Part of it is networking - rc3 didn't have any net updates, and rc4 does. But it's not just that, I think we just happened to have several things that shifted to this past week instead of having made it into rc3. It is worth nothing that while this rc is the largest rc4 (at least in number of commits) that we've had in a couple of years, it's not really outrageously so - it really is just larger than usual by about the same amount that rc3 was smaller than usual. Also: Linux 5.3-rc4 Released With A Week Of Fixes Plus SWAPGS "Grand Schemozzle" Code
Graphics: Vulkan 1.1.118, Wev for Wayland
Kernel: Linux 5.4, Linux 4.4 & 4.9 Kernels Get Back-Ported SWAPGS Protection, Better Fscrypt Coming
Recent comments
14 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 14 min ago
18 hours 15 min ago
21 hours 37 min ago
23 hours 38 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 47 min ago
2 days 3 hours ago