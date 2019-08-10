Language Selection

MINIX NEO S2 USB-C SSD Hub Review in Ubuntu 18.04 with Khadas Edge

Monday 12th of August 2019 08:06:35 AM
Reviews
Ubuntu

MINIX NEO S1 & S2 USB-C hubs are specifically designed for Apple Macbook, Macbook Air, and Macbook Pro, but since they follow USB-C specifications they should work with compatible devices. You must note your experience may vary, as we’ve seen MINIX NEO S2 “works” with Khadas Edge running Ubuntu 18.04 + XFCE, but stability, at least with regards to driving an extra display may be an issue. An external power supply is almost certainly needed unless you only use the product as a USB-C SSD.

MINIX NEO S1 & S2 can be purchased on various shops including GearBest, GeekBuying, and Amazon starting at respectively $79.99 and $97.99.

Android Leftovers

Linux 5.3-rc4

I mentioned last week that rc3 was unusually small. Well, we fixed that. The small size of rc3 was clearly just because of pull request timing patterns, and rc4 is back up to normal size and then some. Part of it is networking - rc3 didn't have any net updates, and rc4 does. But it's not just that, I think we just happened to have several things that shifted to this past week instead of having made it into rc3. It is worth nothing that while this rc is the largest rc4 (at least in number of commits) that we've had in a couple of years, it's not really outrageously so - it really is just larger than usual by about the same amount that rc3 was smaller than usual. Read more Also: Linux 5.3-rc4 Released With A Week Of Fixes Plus SWAPGS "Grand Schemozzle" Code

Graphics: Vulkan 1.1.118, Wev for Wayland

  • Vulkan 1.1.118 Released With New AMD Extensions

    Vulkan 1.1.118 is the latest version of this high performance graphics API specification. As is usually the case, there are a number of document corrections/clarifications trickling in to this ever evolving spec. But besides those maintenance items, there are two new extensions, both of which happen to be AMD vendor extensions.

  • wev: a Wayland analogue to X11's xev

    A lazy Sunday project. Opens an XDG toplevel and prints interesting events. Does other useful things like maintaining an XKB state and printing key events in the form of keysyms and UTF-8 strings, dumping keymaps to a file, and filtering out events you aren't interested in. For sway at least, I imagine that this will solve questions like "what key name do I put in my config file to bind to ?" I hope someone finds it useful!

  • Wave Hello To WEV - Similar To X.Org's Xev For Event Viewing On Wayland

    WEV is a new Wayland utility developed by Drew DeVault of Wayland notoriety for his work on the Sway i3-inspired compositor and the WLROOTS library.

Kernel: Linux 5.4, Linux 4.4 & 4.9 Kernels Get Back-Ported SWAPGS Protection, Better Fscrypt Coming

  • Linux Deprecating Wireless USB & Ultra Wideband Subsystems

    The Linux 5.4 kernel will deprecate and mark as obsolete the Wireless USB (WUSB) and Ultra-wideband (UWB) subsystems within the kernel. Queued as part of the USB changes growing for Linux 5.4 are obsoleting the WUSB and UWB subsystems, which were already "orphaned" as they went without any maintainer of the code in the Linux kernel for a while already.

  • Linux 4.4 & 4.9 Kernels Get Back-Ported SWAPGS Protection

    SWAPGS was publicized earlier this week and since the launch-day mitigations for Linux 5.3 Git, the SWAPGS speculative protection has been making its way back to the various supported Linux kernel stable trees. This additional SWAPGS mitigation protection does take another minor performance hit for Intel CPUs going back to Ivybridge.

  • Improved Fscrypt File Encryption Handling Aims For Linux 5.4

    Fscrypt is the common Linux kernel framework leveraged by the likes of the EXT4, F2FS, and UBIFS file-systems for providing native encryption support. While that Fscrypt-based file encryption has been part of the kernel for several releases now, there's been some shortcomings in how the encryption keys are handled but that should be cleared up for the upcoming Linux 5.4 cycle. Eric Biggers of Google has been working to improve the key management for fscrypt. The solution he's been working on for a while is support for a file-system level key-ring with ioctls that allows keys to be easily added and removed.

