Android Leftovers
Google: Final Android Q beta is out with more navigation changes
We have a date for the Huawei Android Q beta – and maybe the Mate 30 launch
This is our first look at the upcoming LG G8X ThinQ
Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are recieving stable Android Pie
Huawei Unveils New Harmony OS So Google Can Shove Android Up Its Butt – Eventually
Huawei unveils 'Harmony' operating system
There are still three big Android launches you should care about left
How to disable OK Google and Google Assistant on Android devices
Unifont 12.1.03 Released
Unifont 12.1.03 is now available. Significant changes in this version include the replacement of the Jiskan glyphs in the Japanese version, unifont_jp, with Izumi public domain glyphs. Also, modifications to Limbu, Buginese, Tai Tham, Adlam, and Mayan Numerals, plus a redrawn Indian Rupee Sign.
Programming: GitLab. Git Repos, and Python
LEMUR 4 RELEASED!
It has been a long time coming, but Liquid Lemur Linux 4.0 has been released! I’ll get the forums back online in the next day or two… Lemur 4 still comes in the pre-morphed state. I planned to release it in the default Window Maker layout. However, after updating to Debian 10 (Buster) a lot of the Window Maker apps refused to work. So until I can find the issue, Lemur will remain pre-morphed.
Source Code Adventure #1: Ubuntu, Launchpad, and Source DVDs
I am currently distributing GNU/Linux in Indonesia. As you know, distributing libre software that is licensed under GNU GPL and such other licenses, requires you to distribute the source code too. A question pops up: where to get source code of a GNU/Linux system along with whole source code repository it possesses? For example, where to get Ubuntu's source code DVD and its source code repository? To answer that question, I decided to make a series of notes regarding my search in source code of popular GNU/Linux distros. Criteria I made are (1) whether a distro provides source CD or not, (2) where the official source code packages repo located, (3) where the raw source codes located, and finally (4) how to get them for end users. I also tried to find (5) mirrors of the source code repo. I am starting here with Ubuntu, of course, and next time I will look at Debian, Fedora, openSUSE, and Trisquel. I hope this article and the next ones will help anybody to understand how important the source code is and ease them to distribute free as in freedom software. Enjoy!
