Programming: GitLab. Git Repos, and Python
Before GitLab She Never Met A Female Data Engineer
Emilie Schario, Data Engineer and Analytics at GitLab talks about diversity at GitLab. Schario said that she never met a female data engineer before, but was amazed to see so many females leading tech divisions at GitLab.
Mini Review of tog(1)
Just tried tog(1), the "interactive read-only browser for Git repositories" included with Game of Trees. May I just say swoon?
tog has log, diff, blame, and tree views. You can start in any of the views by calling tog with appropriate sub-command, or start from default log mode and switch to tree by hitting t, blame (enter), or diff (enter on a line with a hash).
Top 10 Python Web Frameworks
When you want to make a website, you need HTML, JavaScript and CSS. To create a website using Python, you need a few other things. These things are ways to create HTML, CSS and maybe even JavaScript. You could create routines to write each web-page as users interact with the site and other events occur. This is exactly what the authors of web frameworks have done, making it easy to create pages and entire sites. Calling it easy is an exaggeration but at least it will help to make the process faster.
Python Map()
Python map() function applies another function on a given iterable (List/String/Dictionary, etc.) and returns map object. In simple words, it traverses the list, calls the function for each element, and returns the results.
Python map object is also iterable holding the list of each iteration. We can also convert it to List or Dictionary or other types using their constructor functions.
Speaker at PyCon.DE 2019
Voilà, during the last week, I received very good news, I will be a speaker at PyCon.DE 2019 in Berlin in October 2019.
I will present my new talk What’s new in Python 3.8?
Unifont 12.1.03 Released
Unifont 12.1.03 is now available. Significant changes in this version include the replacement of the Jiskan glyphs in the Japanese version, unifont_jp, with Izumi public domain glyphs. Also, modifications to Limbu, Buginese, Tai Tham, Adlam, and Mayan Numerals, plus a redrawn Indian Rupee Sign.
LEMUR 4 RELEASED!
It has been a long time coming, but Liquid Lemur Linux 4.0 has been released! I’ll get the forums back online in the next day or two… Lemur 4 still comes in the pre-morphed state. I planned to release it in the default Window Maker layout. However, after updating to Debian 10 (Buster) a lot of the Window Maker apps refused to work. So until I can find the issue, Lemur will remain pre-morphed.
Source Code Adventure #1: Ubuntu, Launchpad, and Source DVDs
I am currently distributing GNU/Linux in Indonesia. As you know, distributing libre software that is licensed under GNU GPL and such other licenses, requires you to distribute the source code too. A question pops up: where to get source code of a GNU/Linux system along with whole source code repository it possesses? For example, where to get Ubuntu's source code DVD and its source code repository? To answer that question, I decided to make a series of notes regarding my search in source code of popular GNU/Linux distros. Criteria I made are (1) whether a distro provides source CD or not, (2) where the official source code packages repo located, (3) where the raw source codes located, and finally (4) how to get them for end users. I also tried to find (5) mirrors of the source code repo. I am starting here with Ubuntu, of course, and next time I will look at Debian, Fedora, openSUSE, and Trisquel. I hope this article and the next ones will help anybody to understand how important the source code is and ease them to distribute free as in freedom software. Enjoy!
