today's leftovers
IFStile – Iterated Function Systems – visualize substitution tilings
One of the ways to generate fractals is using the Iterated Function System (IFS).
In mathematical terms the system is a finite set of contraction maps w_i for i=1, 2, …, N, each with a contractivity factor s<1, which map a compact metric space onto itself. It’s the basis for fractal image compression techniques.
IFS fractals, as they are known, can be of any number of dimensions, but are often calculated and drawn in 2D. The fractal is made up of the union of several copies of itself, each copy being transformed by a function (hence “function system”). The canonical example is the Sierpiński triangle. Substitution tilings are great source of fractal shapes, due to their recursive nature. This method can generate regular-looking fractals as well as non-geometric fractals.
OpenComic – Open Source Cross-platform Comic and Manga Reader
OpenComic is an open-source comic and manga reader that works on Windows, mac OS, and Linux.
FPgM report: 2019-32
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora Program Management this week.
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
West Coast Hackfest – Summary
This year, I helped organize West Coast Hackfest with my stalwart partner and friend Teresa Hill in Portland – with assistance from Kristi Proggi. Big thanks to them for helping to make this a success!
Primarily the engagement hackfest was focused on the website content. The website is showing its age and needs both a content update and a facelift. Given our general focus on engagement, we want to re-envision the website to drive that engagement as a medium for volunteer capture, identity, and fundraising.
[...]
I would like to thank the GNOME Foundation for providing the resources and infrastructure to have us all here.
Fontwork challenge
I plan to update all kind of visual aspects in LibreOffice (6.4), if you are interested in feedback, help, support, you are welcome.
Download the Fontwork.odp file where all 40 existing fontwork’s are shown. Play around with them and submit the updated file. Nothing is easier to contribute back and have fun with LibreOffice.
How to Increment and Decrement Variable in Bash (Counter)
Multiple Examples Of ls Command In Linux
Multiple Examples Of netcat Or nc Or ncat Command
[Old] Microsoft to Pay $25 Million to Settle Foreign Bribery Probe
The computer behemoth settled the alleged Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations by four Microsoft subsidiaries in separate agreements with the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice.
Microsoft, as part of its settlement with the SEC, neither admitted nor denied the misconduct described by the agency.
Unifont 12.1.03 Released
Unifont 12.1.03 is now available. Significant changes in this version include the replacement of the Jiskan glyphs in the Japanese version, unifont_jp, with Izumi public domain glyphs. Also, modifications to Limbu, Buginese, Tai Tham, Adlam, and Mayan Numerals, plus a redrawn Indian Rupee Sign.
Programming: GitLab. Git Repos, and Python
LEMUR 4 RELEASED!
It has been a long time coming, but Liquid Lemur Linux 4.0 has been released! I’ll get the forums back online in the next day or two… Lemur 4 still comes in the pre-morphed state. I planned to release it in the default Window Maker layout. However, after updating to Debian 10 (Buster) a lot of the Window Maker apps refused to work. So until I can find the issue, Lemur will remain pre-morphed.
Source Code Adventure #1: Ubuntu, Launchpad, and Source DVDs
I am currently distributing GNU/Linux in Indonesia. As you know, distributing libre software that is licensed under GNU GPL and such other licenses, requires you to distribute the source code too. A question pops up: where to get source code of a GNU/Linux system along with whole source code repository it possesses? For example, where to get Ubuntu's source code DVD and its source code repository? To answer that question, I decided to make a series of notes regarding my search in source code of popular GNU/Linux distros. Criteria I made are (1) whether a distro provides source CD or not, (2) where the official source code packages repo located, (3) where the raw source codes located, and finally (4) how to get them for end users. I also tried to find (5) mirrors of the source code repo. I am starting here with Ubuntu, of course, and next time I will look at Debian, Fedora, openSUSE, and Trisquel. I hope this article and the next ones will help anybody to understand how important the source code is and ease them to distribute free as in freedom software. Enjoy!
