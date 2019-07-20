Fedora Project is Planning to Rebuild Fedora Packages Using Modern CPU Architecture
There was an important discussion opened up in the Fedora developer mailing list on 22 July 2019 about x86-64 micro-architecture update.
Fedora currently uses the original K8 micro-architecture (without 3DNow! and other AMD-specific parts) as the baseline for its x86_64 architecture.
This is updated a decade back and last updated on 2003. Due to this, performance of Fedora is not as good as it could be on current CPUs.
So, they are planning to rebuild Fedora packages using modern CPU micro-architecture to something more recent.
The Fedora Project is planning to add this features starting from Fedora 32.
After preliminary discussions with CPU vendors, they came to the conclusion to use AVX2 as the new baseline. AVX2 support was introduced into CPUs from 2013 to 2015.
Along with AVX2, it makes sense to enable certain other CPU features which are not strictly implied by AVX2, such as CMPXCHG16B, FMA, and earlier vector extensions such as SSE 4.2.
