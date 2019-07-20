LXD 3.16 has been released
The LXD team is very excited to announce the release of LXD 3.16!
This release includes a number of new features, configuration options and improvements to the command line tool.
Behind the scenes, a lot of work has gone into reworking the infrastructure used for container devices with the nic, infiniband and proxy devices having switched over to the new logic. This should result in much cleaner code that is easier to debug, better tests and more thorough error handling and configuration validation.
Enjoy!
