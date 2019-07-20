Programming: LLVM Clang 10, GCC 9.2 Released, Python and C
Intel Tiger Lake Support Added To The LLVM Clang 10 Compiler
We have seen Intel's compiler gurus contributing new enablement patches for Tiger Lake support with GCC 10 due out next year while now they have also landed their initial Tiger Lake support into the LLVM Clang 10 code compiler also due out in H1'2020.
With the newest LLVM/Clang compiler code as of overnight, -march=tigerlake is now supported for targeting this Icelake successor to be manufactured on a 10nm+ process.
GCC 9.2
The GNU project and the GCC developers are pleased to announce the release of GCC 9.2.
This release is a bug-fix release, containing fixes for regressions in GCC 9.1 relative to previous releases of GCC.
GCC 9.2 Released With Bug Fixes & AMD Zen 2 Improvements
The GNU toolchain crew released today GCC 9.2 as the newest stable release to their compiler stack.
GCC 9.2 offers up just bug/regression fixes over the original GCC9 (GCC 9.1) stable release from back in May. One notable item back-ported though from GCC 10 are the AMD Zen 2 improvements for the "-march=znver2" with the new scheduler model and updated cost table for yielding more performant binaries when targeting for these latest-generation EPYC/Ryzen processors.
How I built a Python text app
Erik Marsja: Repeated Measures ANOVA in R and Python using afex & pingouin
In this post we will learn how to carry out repeated measures Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) in R and Python. To be specific, we will use the R package afex and the Python package pingouin to carry out one-way and two-way ANOVA f or within subject’s design. The structure of the following data analysis tutorial is as follows; a brief introduction to (repeated measures) ANOVA, carrying out within-subjects ANOVA in R using afex and in Python using pingouin. In the end, there will be a comparison of the results and the pros and cons using R or Python for data analysis (i.e., ANOVA).
Efficient string copying and concatenation in C
The design of returning the functions’ first argument is sometimes questioned by users wondering about its purpose–see for example strcpy() return value, or C: Why does strcpy return its argument? The simple answer is that it’s due to a historical accident. The first subset of the functions was introduced in the Seventh Edition of UNIX in 1979 and consisted of strcat, strncat, strcpy, and strncpy. Even though all four functions were used in the implementation of UNIX, some extensively, none of their calls made use of their return value. The functions could have just as easily, and as it turns out, far more usefully, been defined to return a pointer to the last copied character, or just past it.
The optimal complexity of concatenating two or more strings is linear in the number of characters. But, as mentioned above, having the functions return the destination pointer leads to the operation being significantly less than optimally efficient. The functions traverse the source and destination sequences and obtain the pointers to the end of both. The pointers point either at or just past the terminating NUL ('\0') character that the functions (with the exception of strncpy) append to the destination. However, by returning a pointer to the first character rather than the last (or one just past it), the position of the NUL character is lost and must be computed again when it’s needed. This inefficiency can be illustrated on an example concatenating two strings, s1 and s2, into the destination buffer d. The idiomatic (though far from ideal) way to append two strings is by calling the strcpy and strcat functions as follows.
