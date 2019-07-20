For real time tasks FIFO scheduling is appropriate. However, if you are using a modern version of Linux there’s a better choice. Earliest Deadline Scheduling (EDS) is new recently introduced (Kernel 3.14) Linux scheduling policy. Due to its recent introduction and because it isn’t a POSIX scheduling method, it isn't widely used, but it does have many good properties for realtime tasks. A SCHED_DEADLINE thread is associated with three parameters – runtime, period and deadline. The thread will receive runtime nanoseconds of execution every period nanoseconds and deadline specifies in nanoseconds how delayed into the period the allocation can be. If a thread takes longer than its runtime period the operating system suspends it and restarts it at its next activation period. It is also useful to know that in this case sched_yield suspends the thread until its next time period starts. This means you can give time back to the system if you have overestimated how long a task should take. Notice that times are specified in nano seconds (ns) but micro seconds (us) are more reasonable for describing how long a real world task is likely to take. For example, if runtime is 10 us, period 100 us and deadline 20 us you can be sure that the thread will get 10 us every 100us and the maximum delay from the start of the 100 us period is 20 us. If the thread is, say, setting a hardware line high at the start of the 10us and low at the end, the pulses will be 10us wide and repeat every 100us, but with a jitter of 20 us from the start of the 100us period, i.e. a pulse could be up to 20us late. This only works if the system isn’t overloaded and there are enough CPUs to satisfy all of the demands. As long as the system isn’t overloaded then the scheduling algorithm is proven to meet the specifications of period and deadline.

Commell’s 3.5-inch “LE-37N” SBC features an up to quad-core, 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-U processor plus triple display support, 2x SATA III, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2, and M.2 and mini-PCIe expansion. Commell, which has gone all out for Intel’s 8th Gen Coffee Lake chips with embedded boards including its 3.5-inch LE-37M, has now launched a 3.5-inch single board computer that supports the more power-efficient, 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-U processors. The user manual indicates the new LE-37N board runs Linux and Windows.

Advantech’s modular “IPC-220/240” industrial computers run on 6th or 7th Gen Intel CPUs with dual SATA bays, up to triple display support, up to 6x USB 3.0 ports, and either 2x (220) or 4x (240) PCIe/PCI slots. Advantech has launched IPC-220 and IPC-240 industrial PCs starting at $1,055 for the IPC-220 with an Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) or 7th Gen (Kaby Lake) Core i3 chip and no operating system. No Linux distros are listed for this Windows-oriented system, but with the barebones option available with Advantech’s web-based Configure-to-Order Services (CTOS), you can presumably load your own. Advantech also lists specs for a separately available PCE-2029 or PCE-2129 mainboard.

E-con has unveiled a Linux-ready, “FRAMEsafe” series of USB UVC cameras with multi-frame buffers that support 4K multi-camera applications. The initial, 13-megapixel “FSCAM_CU135” model has a Xilinx Spartan FPGA and 2Gb DDR3. E-con Systems has launched the FSCAM_CU135 — the first in a series of FRAMEsafe cameras with an internal buffer that “ensures reliable transfer of images over USB interface.” The FSCAM_CU135 is available in single samples for $239 with included lens, rising to $299 on Aug. 14.

Games: Knights And Bikes, Eliza, Towertale, Bloody Rally Show Goonies-inspired adventure Knights And Bikes releasing with Linux support on August 27th Developed by Foam Sword and publisher Double Fine Presents, the hand-painted action-adventure Knights And Bikes is releasing soon. Confirmed on Twitter by both the developer and publisher, the August 27th release will indeed come with Linux support on the same day. Featuring gameplay for 1-2 players, it takes place in the 1980s on a fictional British island called Penfurzy. You'll be exploring on your customizable bikes while dealing with puzzles and enemies using improvised tools like frisbees, water-balloons, puddle-stomping welly boots, and a powerful boom-box stereo. Sounds like it could be pretty sweet!

Eliza, the new Visual Novel from Zachtronics is out now with Linux support Usually known for their excellent puzzle games, Zachtronics have released Eliza, a new and intriguing sounding Visual Novel.

Towertale, the fast-paced 2D boss battler now has a Linux version available With fast-paced 2D action, Towertale from MiSou Games arrives on Linux and not long after the original Windows version. If you're wondering what a "boss battler" actually is, all the fights are against big beasts instead of you having to easily make your way through tons of low-level sword fodder. Towertale tells the story of a mysterious tower, created to by some sort of ancient being. If you manage to defeat the guardian on each level, you will be granted "the ultimate wish" or so the legend says anyway. Many have tried, just as many died.

The 2D racer Bloody Rally Show is coming along nicely and it's good fun already Bloody Rally Show is an upcoming indie 2D racer from Game Hero Interactive, releasing either late this year or early next year it's currently in Beta and it's running well on Linux. It's a game I briefly covered back in late March, I've not really followed it too closely until now. Recently though, the developer confirmed on Steam they will "never" release on the Epic Store, as well as the game being DRM-free on Steam as the Steam integration is going to be completely optional so you can copy it away from Steam and it will work fine.