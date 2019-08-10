Games: Total War: Shogun 2, G2A and Steam
Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai is now a Total War Saga game, DLC free for existing owners
Creative Assembly did a bit of a rebranding today, as Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai which was a standalone expansion for Total War: Shogun 2 has now become Total War Saga: FALL OF THE SAMURAI. Originally released in 2012, we were given a Linux port from Feral Interactive back in 2017.
Writing about the news on the official Total War blog post, Creative Assembly mentioned that along with the title adjustment that existing owners will get every DLC (excluding the blood pack) as a free gift which is pretty darn nice of them.
G2A have extended the deadline for their proposed key-blocking tool, as more developers are unhappy with them
Recently, after G2A appeared in the spotlight once again for being terrible, they offered to make a key-blocking tool for developers. This was offered after our recent article highlighting a bunch of problems, an article that's worth a read as a little background on what's going on.
According to G2A, such a key-blocking tool would be "time-consuming and expensive", which is completely ridiculous because it's a pretty damn simple feature to make, with it comparing lists of keys against what users try to sell. Not just that, they also required at least 100 developers to sign up to it before they would do it which is also outrageous. They even gave a deadline of August 15th for developers to sign up.
That deadline has now been extended until the end of August as only 19 developers signed up, how generous of them.
Wube Software, developer of Factorio, actually took up G2A on their offer of paying developers back "10x the money proven to be lost on chargebacks", as noted by Wube in one of their blog posts. That was posted on July 12th, noting that they last heard from G2A a few days before posting and G2A had their list of keys. As an update on that, it seems they're still waiting. Surprised? Nope.
Putting a Linux game on Steam: Missing Executable - a common pitfall for game devs
Since this comes up so often when testing games for developers and surprisingly often for newly released Linux games, I thought it might help to give developers a quick hint.
Linux Mint 19.2 Cinnamon vs Kubuntu 19.04 Review
