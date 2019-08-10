Games: Duck in Town - A Rising Knight, The ambitious Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, RPCS3 and Goldberg Steam Emulator
-
Duck in Town - A Rising Knight, a comedy adventure coming to Linux later this year
Here's another game being created with the FOSS tool Godot Engine: Duck in Town - A Rising Knight, a comedy 3D graphic adventure.
-
The ambitious Anodyne 2: Return to Dust is out with Linux support, some thoughts
Combining elements from both 3D and 2D games, Anodyne 2: Return to Dust has officially released with Linux support.
A very ambitious game, using a 3D art style inspired by the PS1, PS2, and N64 era of gaming and 2D sections much like you would have seen on the GBA and SNES. Developed by Analgesic Productions (Even the Ocean, All Our Asias, Anodyne), it's incredibly impressive when you realise this was made by two people.
-
PS3 emulator RPCS3 can now play Demon's Souls at 60FPS thanks to a patch
RPCS3 for emulating the PlayStation 3 continues advancing quickly! A new blog post is up showing off a patch that enables you to play Demon's Souls at 60FPS and 4K.
-
The Goldberg Steam Emulator has a new release, marking one year
The Goldberg Steam Emulator is an interesting project and one that could be important if Steam ever goes fully offline.
It's a replacement for the Steam API file, allowing you to play a Steam game that uses Steam's multiplayer APIs on a LAN without Steam or an internet connection. Sounds like it's a pretty handy project.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 630 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux-driven i.MX6 gateway offers 4G plus isolated serial and CANBus
Forlinx announced a compact “FCU1201” IoT gateway that runs Linux on an i.MX6 DualLite and offers 4G, WiFi/BT, LAN, CAN, HDMI, USB, serial, DIDO, and CANBus. Chinese embedded vendor Forlinx has unveiled a power-efficient FCU1201 IoT gateway equipped with NXP’s 1GHz, dual-core Cortex-A9 i.MX6 DualLite. Like the company’s i.MX6 UL-equipped FCU1101, the system combines extensive serial interfaces with wireless connectivity.
Vulkan: SIGGRAPH 2019 News and NVIDIA Focus
Kernel: Linux, Mir, and the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger
Leaving Windows 7? Here are some non-Windows options.
Then there’s my own favorite: the Linux desktop. But while I love it, I’m well aware of the Linux desktop’s many problems. But recently the Linux community looks to be finally getting its act together. So now might be a good time to kick Linux’s tires. Personally, when it comes to the many distros, I favor Linux Mint. It’s good, secure and fast. It also has the advantage, from your perspective, of looking a good deal like Windows 7. That makes switching over to it easier than you might expect. But if you need corporate support, you’ll be better off with Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation or Canonical’s Ubuntu for desktop. You can, by the by, use Linux desktops with your existing Active Directory domains if that’s what’s stopping you from considering Linux. Which is best for you? Only you can answer that question. What I can say, though, is that these days you don’t have to just grit your teeth and shift over to the next version of Windows. Thanks in large part to the move to a SaaS model for nearly all applications, you have real desktop OS choices.
Recent comments
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 28 min ago
10 hours 1 min ago
23 hours 24 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago