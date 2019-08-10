Software: Cast to TV GNOME Shell, Easy rTorrent + ruTorrent, Cantata
-
Cast To TV v10 GNOME Extension Adds Support For Casting To Other Linux Devices
Cast to TV GNOME Shell extension v10 brings Playercast app support, allowing users to cast media files to other Linux devices on the same network remotely, from GNOME Shell.
Cast to TV is a GNOME Shell extension to cast videos, music and pictures to Chromecast or other devices over a local network. It supports video transcoding on the fly (for videos that can't directly play on the device), customizable subtitles, it can show a music visualizer while casting music, and much more. For controlling the device, the Gnome Shell extensions adds a new button on the top panel with playback controls.
The latest v10 release of Cast to TV extension doesn't come with any exciting features for Chromecasts, but it brings support for Playercast app.
-
Easy rTorrent + ruTorrent Installation And Configuration Script For Debian Or Ubuntu
Installing and setting up rTorrent and ruTorrent on an Ubuntu or Debian server can be a complicated, tedious task, specially for inexperienced users. rtinst is a script that makes this easier, by automatically installing and configuring rTorrent, ruTorrent (stable or master), and everything else needed for an Ubuntu or Debian (including on Raspberry Pi) seedbox.
The script was updated recently with some important improvements, like support for the latest Debian 10 (buster) stable release, and automatic Let's Encrypt certificates generation if possible (in case it fails, it falls back to self-signed certificates).
rTorrent is a text-based ncurses BitTorrent client based on libTorrent, great for usage on servers, while ruTorrent is a web front-end for rTorrent.
-
Listen to Online Radio on Ubuntu through Cantata
There are many ways through which you can listen to online radio through Ubuntu. However, if you are looking for a stable application that gives you dedicated access to a large number of radio stations, we recommend using Cantata. It is a free graphical MPD client for Linux, macOS, Windows, and Haiku.
In this article, we will explain how you can install Cantata to your Ubuntu through the official Ubuntu repositories, and also through the PPA(for latest version). We will also explain how you can set up and use Cantata to listen to online radio stations.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 640 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux-driven i.MX6 gateway offers 4G plus isolated serial and CANBus
Forlinx announced a compact “FCU1201” IoT gateway that runs Linux on an i.MX6 DualLite and offers 4G, WiFi/BT, LAN, CAN, HDMI, USB, serial, DIDO, and CANBus. Chinese embedded vendor Forlinx has unveiled a power-efficient FCU1201 IoT gateway equipped with NXP’s 1GHz, dual-core Cortex-A9 i.MX6 DualLite. Like the company’s i.MX6 UL-equipped FCU1101, the system combines extensive serial interfaces with wireless connectivity.
Vulkan: SIGGRAPH 2019 News and NVIDIA Focus
Kernel: Linux, Mir, and the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger
Leaving Windows 7? Here are some non-Windows options.
Then there’s my own favorite: the Linux desktop. But while I love it, I’m well aware of the Linux desktop’s many problems. But recently the Linux community looks to be finally getting its act together. So now might be a good time to kick Linux’s tires. Personally, when it comes to the many distros, I favor Linux Mint. It’s good, secure and fast. It also has the advantage, from your perspective, of looking a good deal like Windows 7. That makes switching over to it easier than you might expect. But if you need corporate support, you’ll be better off with Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation or Canonical’s Ubuntu for desktop. You can, by the by, use Linux desktops with your existing Active Directory domains if that’s what’s stopping you from considering Linux. Which is best for you? Only you can answer that question. What I can say, though, is that these days you don’t have to just grit your teeth and shift over to the next version of Windows. Thanks in large part to the move to a SaaS model for nearly all applications, you have real desktop OS choices.
Recent comments
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
9 hours 28 min ago
10 hours 1 min ago
23 hours 24 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago