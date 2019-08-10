Vulkan: SIGGRAPH 2019 News and NVIDIA Focus
NVIDIA Continues To Be Involved With Making Vulkan More Appropriate For Machine Learning
NVIDIA engineers continue to be among those in the Vulkan technical sub-group working to advance machine learning for this API.
Vulkan machine learning is being worked on for functionality like NVIDIA's DLSS, bots, character animations, and other functionality that can be tailored to machine learning in high frame-rate applications. There's also the benefit of Vulkan being an industry standard unlike CUDA and friends.
NVIDIA 435.17 Linux Beta Driver Adds Vulkan + OpenGL PRIME Render Offload
NVIDIA this morning introduced their 435 Linux driver series currently in beta form with the release of the 435.17 Linux build. With this new driver comes finally the best PRIME/multi-GPU support they have presented to date.
The NVIDIA 435.17 driver has a new PRIME render offload implementation supported for Vulkan and OpenGL (with GLX). This PRIME offloading is about using one GPU for display but having the actual rendering be done on a secondary GPU, as is common with many of today's high-end notebooks that have Intel integrated graphics paired with a discrete NVIDIA GPU.
Vulkan Video Decoding Coming In H1'2020, Ray-Tracing Progressing
The Khronos Group has posted their material from the SIGGRAPH 2019 graphics conference and includes some interesting updates on Vulkan and their ongoing efforts.
In addition to making Vulkan better for machine learning, ray-tracing and video decode are two other topics of interest to us.
