today's leftovers
Linux Mint 19.2 "Mate" overview | Stable, robust, traditional
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Linux Mint 19.2 "Mate" and some of the applications pre-installed.
Abbey Games have released the Will Of The People update for Godhood
After entering Early Access in July, Godhood from Abbey Games has received a bit of a mixed impression from users but they're moving quickly to improve it.
I can understand where some of the negative reviews have currently come from, while a nice looking game and one I've enjoyed playing, it's currently pretty simple. To be expected from Early Access though, it's going to evolve over time. They've recently adjusted the way they describe it too, originally saying it was a "strategy god game" but they're now saying it's a "roster-management auto-battling god game"—okay then. Hoping to hook in some auto-battler fans I see!
SUSE Academic Program News: Working With Students Around The Globe
The end of summer for many marks the start of a new semester or calendar school year. At SUSE, we have been working harder than ever to engage with more academic partners and customers, bringing the latest in Linux and Open Source training and education. To only name a few, here are some highlights of recent success within the academic community;
University Research Teams Open-Source Natural Adversarial Image DataSet for Computer-Vision AI
In a paper published in July, researchers from UC Berkeley, the University of Washington, and the University of Chicago described their process for creating the dataset of 7,500 images, which were deliberately chosen to "fool" a pre-trained image recognition system. While there has been previous research on adversarial attacks on such systems, most of the work studies how to modify images in a way that causes the model to output the wrong answer. By contrast, the team used real-world, or "natural" images collected un-modified from the internet. The team used their images as a test-set on a pre-trained DenseNet-121 model, which has a top-1 error rate of 25% when tested on the popular ImageNet dataset. This same model, when tested with ImageNet-A, has a top-1 error rate of 98%. The team also used their dataset to measure the effectiveness of "defensive" training measures developed by the research community; they found that "these techniques hardly help."
Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium, postgresql, and postgresql-libs), Debian (atril, chromium, evince, ghostscript, jackson-databind, kernel, and php5), Fedora (kf5-kconfig, mingw-sqlite, pam-u2f, and poppler), Mageia (kernel), openSUSE (aubio, chromium, kconfig, kdelibs4, nodejs10, osc, and zstd), Red Hat (ghostscript), and Ubuntu (ghostscript and MariaDB).
When your mail hub password is updated...
don't forget to run postmap on your /etc/postfix/sasl_passwd
How to Install Telegram on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS & Up
how to upgrade Alpine Linux 3.6.2 to Alpine Linux 3.7
LiVES Video Editor 3.0 Released! How to Install in Ubuntu
For Linux, a brand-new companion package that supports all major Linux distros is now available.
Linux-driven i.MX6 gateway offers 4G plus isolated serial and CANBus
Forlinx announced a compact “FCU1201” IoT gateway that runs Linux on an i.MX6 DualLite and offers 4G, WiFi/BT, LAN, CAN, HDMI, USB, serial, DIDO, and CANBus. Chinese embedded vendor Forlinx has unveiled a power-efficient FCU1201 IoT gateway equipped with NXP’s 1GHz, dual-core Cortex-A9 i.MX6 DualLite. Like the company’s i.MX6 UL-equipped FCU1101, the system combines extensive serial interfaces with wireless connectivity.
Vulkan: SIGGRAPH 2019 News and NVIDIA Focus
Kernel: Linux, Mir, and the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger
Leaving Windows 7? Here are some non-Windows options.
Then there’s my own favorite: the Linux desktop. But while I love it, I’m well aware of the Linux desktop’s many problems. But recently the Linux community looks to be finally getting its act together. So now might be a good time to kick Linux’s tires. Personally, when it comes to the many distros, I favor Linux Mint. It’s good, secure and fast. It also has the advantage, from your perspective, of looking a good deal like Windows 7. That makes switching over to it easier than you might expect. But if you need corporate support, you’ll be better off with Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation or Canonical’s Ubuntu for desktop. You can, by the by, use Linux desktops with your existing Active Directory domains if that’s what’s stopping you from considering Linux. Which is best for you? Only you can answer that question. What I can say, though, is that these days you don’t have to just grit your teeth and shift over to the next version of Windows. Thanks in large part to the move to a SaaS model for nearly all applications, you have real desktop OS choices.
