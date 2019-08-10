Games: JS13KGames, Dicey Dungeons, Encodya, Humble Jackbox Party Bundle 2019 Mozilla VR Blog: WebXR category in JS13KGames!

Roll dice, swap around cards and kick butt in Dicey Dungeons, out now Dicey Dungeons is a lighthearted deck-building roguelike, where you're a massive walking die and it's available today with Linux support. Made by Terry Cavanagh (VVVVVV, Super Hexagon), Chipzel, Marlowe Dobbe and Justo Delgado Baudí, this new team have managed to created something extremely unique with Dicey Dungeons.

Impressive looking science fiction point and click game ENCODYA is now on Kickstarter Encodya, the upcoming science fiction point and click with a free demo on itch.io, is now on Kickstarter. While the demo showed a rather ordinary day of orphan Tina and her Robot SAM-53, she'll be going on real adventures in the full game. The beautiful game the author attributes to "the sweetness and creativity of Studio Ghibli, the setting and atmosphere of Blade Runner and the humor and game style of Monkey Island", is looking for at least 27,500€ (~$30,800) in funding. The first stretch goal is 32,500€ for three additional languages, namely Italian (the developer is Italian by origin), German (we are the home of adventure games, right?) and Spanish. The second stretch goal promises an additional hour of gameplay with extra puzzles, locations and characters if 45,000€ is reached. Additional stretch goals would be unlocked later.

Be ready for a party with the new Humble Jackbox Party Bundle 2019 Having people over and fancy a laugh? The Humble Jackbox Party Bundle 2019 just recently went live and has some good picks for you.

Stable release: HardenedBSD-stable 12-STABLE v1200059.3 HardenedBSD-12-STABLE-v1200059.3