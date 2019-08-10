Games: JS13KGames, Dicey Dungeons, Encodya, Humble Jackbox Party Bundle 2019
-
Mozilla VR Blog: WebXR category in JS13KGames!
-
Roll dice, swap around cards and kick butt in Dicey Dungeons, out now
Dicey Dungeons is a lighthearted deck-building roguelike, where you're a massive walking die and it's available today with Linux support.
Made by Terry Cavanagh (VVVVVV, Super Hexagon), Chipzel, Marlowe Dobbe and Justo Delgado Baudí, this new team have managed to created something extremely unique with Dicey Dungeons.
-
Impressive looking science fiction point and click game ENCODYA is now on Kickstarter
Encodya, the upcoming science fiction point and click with a free demo on itch.io, is now on Kickstarter. While the demo showed a rather ordinary day of orphan Tina and her Robot SAM-53, she'll be going on real adventures in the full game.
The beautiful game the author attributes to "the sweetness and creativity of Studio Ghibli, the setting and atmosphere of Blade Runner and the humor and game style of Monkey Island", is looking for at least 27,500€ (~$30,800) in funding. The first stretch goal is 32,500€ for three additional languages, namely Italian (the developer is Italian by origin), German (we are the home of adventure games, right?) and Spanish. The second stretch goal promises an additional hour of gameplay with extra puzzles, locations and characters if 45,000€ is reached. Additional stretch goals would be unlocked later.
-
Be ready for a party with the new Humble Jackbox Party Bundle 2019
Having people over and fancy a laugh? The Humble Jackbox Party Bundle 2019 just recently went live and has some good picks for you.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 570 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: JS13KGames, Dicey Dungeons, Encodya, Humble Jackbox Party Bundle 2019
Stable release: HardenedBSD-stable 12-STABLE v1200059.3
Tiny i.MX8M Mini module plugs into carrier via M.2
InnoComm’s audio focused “WB15” module is built around an i.MX8M Mini SoC and ships with 1GB LPDDR4, 8GB eMMC, WiFi/BT, and connectors that plug into dual M.2 expansion slots on the $195 “WB15EVK” dev kit. InnoComm has launched a tiny, 50 x 45mm compute module equipped with NXP’s quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M Mini SoC. The WB15 is designed for streaming audio applications including wireless smart speakers. This is the first module we’ve seen that connects to its carrier board via a pair of M.2 E-Key expansion slots. (See farther below for more on the WB15EVK dev kit.)
Cooling The Raspberry Pi 4 With The Fan SHIM & FLIRC For Better Performance
With the Raspberry Pi 4, a passive heatsink is an absolute minimum for running this new ARM SBC unless you want to deal with potentially drastic performance limitations based upon your operating conditions. However, if you will be enduring the Raspberry Pi 4 with significant load for any measurable length of time, an active cooler is almost warranted or otherwise a very capable passive cooler. In this article we're looking at the Raspberry Pi 4 performance with a Fan SHIM as an active fan designed for running on the Raspberry Pi off the GPIO pins as well as the FLIRC as a metal case that passively cools the device.
Recent comments
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
5 hours 40 min ago
9 hours 10 min ago
9 hours 14 min ago
15 hours 40 min ago
16 hours 13 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago