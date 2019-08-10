XFCE 4.14 Released. Here’s What’s New
XFCE 4.14 is released after more than 4 years of development. Here’s what’s in store.
XFCE – the lightweight open-source desktop environment released its latest stable version 4.14 with major improvements and bug fixes. This stable release comes after earlier stable 4.12 version.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 129 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.3, Linux 5.2 and Linux 5.1
today's howtos
Games: JS13KGames, Dicey Dungeons, Encodya, Humble Jackbox Party Bundle 2019
Stable release: HardenedBSD-stable 12-STABLE v1200059.3
Recent comments
11 min 33 sec ago
32 min 11 sec ago
33 min 13 sec ago
34 min 42 sec ago
3 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
8 hours 28 min ago
11 hours 58 min ago
12 hours 2 min ago
18 hours 28 min ago