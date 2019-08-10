Security: PGP & GPG, Flaws, and Nmap 7.80
The Impending Demise of “PGP & GPG”
My No Starch books normally sell out their print run, get reprinted a few times, and fade into Out Of Print status. But PG3 never sold out its initial print run.
Down the Rabbit-Hole...
It took a lot of effort and research to reach the point that I could understand enough of CTF to realize it’s broken. These are the kind of hidden attack surfaces where bugs last for years. It turns out it was possible to reach across sessions and violate NT security boundaries for nearly twenty years, and nobody noticed.
Now that there is tooling available, it will be harder for these bugs to hide going forward.
Flaws in 4G Routers of various vendors put millions of users at risk
“Those manufacturers who are going to be selling 5G routers are currently selling 3G and 4G routers. Which – and I really cannot stress this enough – are mainly bad.”
Hack in the box: Hacking into companies with “warshipping”
Penetration testers have long gone to great lengths to demonstrate the potential chinks in their clients' networks before less friendly attackers exploit them. But in recent tests by IBM's X-Force Red, the penetration testers never had to leave home to get in the door at targeted sites, and the targets weren't aware they were exposed until they got the bad news in report form. That's because the people at X-Force Red put a new spin on sneaking in—something they've dubbed "warshipping."
Using less than $100 worth of gear—including a Raspberry Pi Zero W, a small battery, and a cellular modem—the X-Force Red team assembled a mobile attack platform that fit neatly within a cardboard spacer dropped into a shipping box or embedded in objects such as a stuffed animal or plaque. At the Black Hat security conference here last week, Ars got a close look at the hardware that has weaponized cardboard.
These Legit-Looking iPhone Lightning Cables Will Hijack Your Computer
It looks like an Apple lightning cable. It works like an Apple lightning cable. But it will give an attacker a way to remotely tap into your computer.
Nmap Defcon Release! 80+ improvements include new NSE scripts/libs, new Npcap, etc.
Nmap 7.80 source code and binary packages for Linux, Windows, and Mac are available for free download from the usual spot: [...]
Programming: Buildah, Python, KDE/Krita and Debian/Linux
Linux 5.3, Linux 5.2 and Linux 5.1
