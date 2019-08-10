Language Selection

Security: PGP & GPG, Flaws, and Nmap 7.80

Security
Security
  • The Impending Demise of “PGP & GPG”

    My No Starch books normally sell out their print run, get reprinted a few times, and fade into Out Of Print status. But PG3 never sold out its initial print run.

  • Down the Rabbit-Hole...

    It took a lot of effort and research to reach the point that I could understand enough of CTF to realize it’s broken. These are the kind of hidden attack surfaces where bugs last for years. It turns out it was possible to reach across sessions and violate NT security boundaries for nearly twenty years, and nobody noticed.

    Now that there is tooling available, it will be harder for these bugs to hide going forward.

  • Flaws in 4G Routers of various vendors put millions of users at risk

    “Those manufacturers who are going to be selling 5G routers are currently selling 3G and 4G routers. Which – and I really cannot stress this enough – are mainly bad.”

  • Hack in the box: Hacking into companies with “warshipping”

    Penetration testers have long gone to great lengths to demonstrate the potential chinks in their clients' networks before less friendly attackers exploit them. But in recent tests by IBM's X-Force Red, the penetration testers never had to leave home to get in the door at targeted sites, and the targets weren't aware they were exposed until they got the bad news in report form. That's because the people at X-Force Red put a new spin on sneaking in—something they've dubbed "warshipping."

    Using less than $100 worth of gear—including a Raspberry Pi Zero W, a small battery, and a cellular modem—the X-Force Red team assembled a mobile attack platform that fit neatly within a cardboard spacer dropped into a shipping box or embedded in objects such as a stuffed animal or plaque. At the Black Hat security conference here last week, Ars got a close look at the hardware that has weaponized cardboard.

  • These Legit-Looking iPhone Lightning Cables Will Hijack Your Computer

    It looks like an Apple lightning cable. It works like an Apple lightning cable. But it will give an attacker a way to remotely tap into your computer.

  • Nmap Defcon Release! 80+ improvements include new NSE scripts/libs, new Npcap, etc.

    Nmap 7.80 source code and binary packages for Linux, Windows, and Mac are available for free download from the usual spot: [...]

Programming: Buildah, Python, KDE/Krita and Debian/Linux

  • buildah error: vfs driver does not support overlay.mountopt options

    Buildah and podman make a great pair for building, managing and running containers on a Linux system. You can even use them with GitLab CI with a few small adjustments, namely the switch from the overlayfs to vfs storage driver. I have some regularly scheduled GitLab CI jobs that attempt to build fresh containers each morning and I use these to get the latest packages and find out early when something is broken in the build process.

  • PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #381 (Aug. 13, 2019)
  • Krita Sprint 2019

    So, we had a Krita sprint last week, a gathering of contributors of Krita. I’ve been at all sprints since 2015, which was roughly the year I became a Krita contributor. This is in part because I don’t have to go abroad, but also because I tend to do a lot of administrative side things. This sprint was interesting in that it was an attempt to have more if not as much artists as developers there. The idea being that the previous sprint was very much focused on bugfixing and getting new contributors familiar with the code base(we fixed 40 bugs back then), this sprint would be more about investigating workflow issues, figuring out future goals, and general non-technical things like how to help people, how to engage people, how to make people feel part of the community.

  • Steve Kemp: That time I didn't find a kernel bug, or did I?

    Recently I saw a post to the linux kernel mailing-list containing a simple fix for a use-after-free bug. 

Linux 5.3, Linux 5.2 and Linux 5.1

  • Linux 5.3 Will Address Crackling Audio on AMD PCs

    Linux users received some good news today: Phoronix reported that Linux 5.3 will finally address issues with audio input on systems with AMD processors. Those fixes will be added to currently available versions of the Linux kernel, too, so users won't have to install the point upgrade. Phoronix said that Linux users who rely on AMD processors have been reporting "crackling" audio input since at least 2017. The problems don't usually appear to affect the audio output, so many people were probably unaware of the issue, but there were sporadic reports of "occasional playback hiccups." These issues were said to affect systems featuring motherboards built around AMD's X470 and X370 chipsets that used Realtek audio codecs. Linux users couldn't find a workaround to address the issue--which isn't common for that particular community--so they simply had to accept the crackle.

  • Reiser4 File-System Port Updated For The Linux 5.1 + Linux 5.2 Kernels

    Up until today the newest Linux kernel version supported by the official Reiser4 out-of-tree file-system driver patch was Linux 5.0, but that has now changed with the belated Linux 5.1 kernel support arriving as well as a separate patch for Linux 5.2 kernel support. Bringing Reiser4 to the Linux 5.1 kernel required various changes to the block layer's interface while porting to Linux 5.2 required some additional block layer interface changes. The Linux 5.2 version also has one additional bug fix as well.

Games: JS13KGames, Dicey Dungeons, Encodya, Humble Jackbox Party Bundle 2019

  • Mozilla VR Blog: WebXR category in JS13KGames!
  • Roll dice, swap around cards and kick butt in Dicey Dungeons, out now

    Dicey Dungeons is a lighthearted deck-building roguelike, where you're a massive walking die and it's available today with Linux support. Made by Terry Cavanagh (VVVVVV, Super Hexagon), Chipzel, Marlowe Dobbe and Justo Delgado Baudí, this new team have managed to created something extremely unique with Dicey Dungeons.

  • Impressive looking science fiction point and click game ENCODYA is now on Kickstarter

    Encodya, the upcoming science fiction point and click with a free demo on itch.io, is now on Kickstarter. While the demo showed a rather ordinary day of orphan Tina and her Robot SAM-53, she'll be going on real adventures in the full game. The beautiful game the author attributes to "the sweetness and creativity of Studio Ghibli, the setting and atmosphere of Blade Runner and the humor and game style of Monkey Island", is looking for at least 27,500€ (~$30,800) in funding. The first stretch goal is 32,500€ for three additional languages, namely Italian (the developer is Italian by origin), German (we are the home of adventure games, right?) and Spanish. The second stretch goal promises an additional hour of gameplay with extra puzzles, locations and characters if 45,000€ is reached. Additional stretch goals would be unlocked later.

  • Be ready for a party with the new Humble Jackbox Party Bundle 2019

    Having people over and fancy a laugh? The Humble Jackbox Party Bundle 2019 just recently went live and has some good picks for you.

