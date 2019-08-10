today's leftovers
mintCast 315 – Les, Dan and the Banter
In the first half, Dan learns Jekyll and Ruby web development, Les teaches kids to code in Manchester, Leo has been testing Ubuntu 19.04 and attending a wedding, Bo is now certified, Tony Hughes has been Volunteering again and running ‘ARCH’, Moss is Distrohopping big time and is getting a new Pi 2B, Josh is publishing another issue of his magazine, and Joe buys new ‘old’ laptops for the kids and plays with Pis.
Then, our news, we discuss new hardware, the death of the floppy drive (or not), Demise of another Linux magazine and some controversy in the OS world.
Time travelling adventure game The Great Perhaps is out now
Caligari Games and Daedalic Entertainment have today released their time bending adventure game The Great Perhaps and with it comes same-day Linux support as promised.
A very intriguing game this one, since it's both pre and post-apocalypse due to the time travelling mechanics involved. The game tells the story of an astronaut returning to Earth destroyed by natural disasters. While searching amongst the ruins, you find an usual old lantern which has the ability to shine a light into time itself.
Codefresh improves its open source marketplace by removing barriers to faster code deployment
Codefresh’s More Robust, Open Source Marketplace Makes Coding Easier, Faster, More Secure
First deployed in December 2018, the Codefresh Marketplace makes it easier for code developers to find commands without having to learn a proprietary API – every step, browsable in the pipeline builder, is a simple Docker image. The Marketplace contains a more robust set of pipeline steps provided both by Codefresh and partners, such as Blue-Green and Canary deployment steps for Kubernetes, Aqua security scanning, and Helm package and deployment. All plugins are open source and users can contribute to the collection by creating a new plugin.
Find all clients connected to HTTP or HTTPS ports
How to Upgrade Default Office Suite to LibreOffice 6.3 in Ubuntu 18.04
How to install Microsoft OneNote on Linux
SSH connection through host in the middle
Mozilla: Secure Connections, Localisation and Latest on Rust
How to Distro Hop With a Web Browser
Getting familiar with Linux up close and personal is easy to do with a free service provided by DistroTest.net, a website that allows testing without ISO downloads or local installations. Are you a wandering Linux distro hopper looking for a way to streamline the selection process? Are you a Windows or macOS user who wants to try Linux? Linux has countless distributions and dozens of desktop environments. How can you choose? Now you can find the perfect combination of distro and desktop without leaving the Web browser running on your current operating system. Just point that browser to DistroTest.net. The DistroTest website is a relatively new online Linux distro-vetting system. It even includes some BSD offerings if you have a hankering to venture into an operating system that is similar to Linux. Also: Highlights of YaST Development Sprint 82
Linux on Devices: Aitech Defense Systems and Kontron
