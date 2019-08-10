13MP MIPI-CSI2 cam plugs into Variscite i.MX8M board

E-con has launched a 13-megapixel, 4-lane MIPI-CSI2 “e-CAM130_iMX8M” camera designed to work with Variscite’s DART-MX8M eval kit. Future models will support Variscite’s i.MX8M Mini, i.MX8X and i.MX8 QuadMax based boards. E-con Systems announced a collaboration with embedded board vendor Variscite to provide cameras optimized for its Linux-driven, NXP i.MX8-powered compute modules. For starters, E-con has launched a $199 e-CAM130_iMX8M camera that connects to the evaluation kit for Variscite’s i.MX8M-equipped DART-MX8M module.

Enthusiasts Plan Open-Source Raspberry Pi Tablet for 2019

CutiePi's website claims the device will offer "a complete Raspberry Pi in a tablet form factor, minus the trouble of connecting monitor or power supply," for people to experiment with. We could see the CutiePi appealing to Raspberry Pi users curious about the platform's potential in new form factors. Its status as a completely open-source project could also attract the attention of people who dislike proprietary hardware. The device itself currently includes an 8-inch display in a 209 x 124 x 12mm enclosure its creators said can be 3D-printed. Everything is powered by a "custom designed CM3 Lite carrier board" that (as the name suggests) features a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 Lite. That product is essentially a Raspberry Pi Model 3 with a BCM2837 processor and 1GB RAM in a different form factor that's supposed to allow it to be used for industrial applications. Relying on the Compute Model 3 Lite might be a bit of a letdown for Raspberry Pi enthusiasts hoping the CutiePi would offer more power. The Raspberry Pi Foundation released the Compute Model 3 Lite in 2017; the better-performing Compute Model 3+ debuted in January. The newer model, which is based on the Raspberry Pi Model 3B+, includes an improved thermal management system over its predecessor, as well as the BCM2837B0 processor. CutiePi will also include a custom user interface on top of Raspbian made specifically for touchscreen devices. The tablet's creators said they're hoping to augment built-in apps, including a namesake terminal emulator built on top of Qt, with Raspbian PIXEL apps via XWayland. Projects created for the Raspberry Pi should also be relatively easy to port to CutiePi; that's the entire point of building a tablet on top of the existing pastry-evoking platform.