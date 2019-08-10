Programming: LWN on Python, LLVM 9.0 RC2
-
Escape sequences in Python strings
The three-quote version allows for simpler multi-line strings and can use three double quotes instead if the programmer wants. But strings can also contain escape sequences, such as '\n' for newlines, '\t' for tabs, and so on. That means the backslash has a special meaning, so it needs to be escaped (i.e. '\\') if it is to be used literally, as well. A few other characters, notably a real newline or an embedded quote of the type used to delimit the string, also need to be backslash escaped.
But what to do about string literals with invalid escape sequences in them? A programmer who has put '\latex' as part of a string literal (to pick a not entirely random example) presumably actually wants '\\latex', which is what Python currently translates it to. Python does emit a DeprecationWarning in that case, but the warning was invisible by default until Python 3.7. However, that same programmer probably does not want '\tan(x)' to turn into a tab plus 'an(x)', but that is exactly what happens.
The change for Python 3.8 is to further elevate the warning to a SyntaxWarning, with plans to turn that into a SyntaxError in Python 3.9. A bug report filed in February 2018 shows the path of the change. But shortly after the Python 3.8 beta releases were made, Raymond Hettinger reported that he was seeing the warnings "pop up from time to time" from various third-party packages. Aaron Meurer concurred with Hettinger and pointed out a number of other problems he had encountered.
-
LLVM 9.0-RC2 Released While LLVM 10 Switches To C++14
LLVM 9.0 Release Candidate 2 is now available for testing while LLVM 10.0 has switched its code-base over to supporting C++14.
Hans Wennborg announced the second and expected final release candidate for the LLVM 9.0 release and associated sub-projects like Clang 9.0. LLVM 9.0 is running about one week behind schedule at this point but there's still time to get it to ship on-time in two weeks, otherwise it's looking like it should land just slightly belated in early September.
-
[llvm-dev] [9.0.0 Release] Release Candidate 2 is here
Hello everyone, 9.0.0-rc2 was tagged yesterday from the release_90 branch at r368683. In the Git monorepo it's available as the llvmorg-9.0.0-rc2 tag. Source code and docs are available at https://prereleases.llvm.org/9.0.0/#rc2 Binaries will be added as they become available. The tag went in roughly one week behind schedule (see "Upcoming Releases" at https://llvm.org), but there are still two weeks left to the planned release date. Please file bug reports for any issues you find and mark them blocking https://llvm.org/PR42474 Please also look at the blockers and see if there's anything you can help with -- there are several bugs which lack traction at the moment. Release testers: please start your engines, run the script, share your results, and upload binaries. Many thanks, Hans
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 575 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Programming: Lisp, CTF, and Python
Mozilla's WebThings Gateway now available for Turris Omnia router
The first step for adding devices is to put them in a mode that is receptive to a new pairing, one at a time, then to tell the Gateway web application to scan for them. Once they are recognized (and renamed to something that makes more sense to the user), there are a number of different options. The device state can be queried (e.g. is a door open or a light on) or changed, for example; some devices may require an add-on in order to access them. Users can also create a floor plan of their house to place icons of the devices in the right locations. Beyond that, there is a rules engine where automated changes can be programmed. So if the user wants a certain light to go on or off at a specific time, for example, that can be done. The interface is icon oriented, which should make it easier for less technical users. There is also an experimental Smart Assistant feature that allows voice or typed commands like "turn on the kitchen light" to be handled. The voice data is sent to Google's voice assistant API; the text commands are handled locally on the Gateway device. It is not clear why the assistant is not using Mozilla's speech-processing engine. New for version 0.9 is a Notifier add-on that will send an email or SMS text message based on rules that the user specifies, so motion sensor activity could trigger a text message, for example. Accompanying the Gateway release is the 0.12 release of the WebThings Framework. It has made some changes to the Web Thing API to more closely align it with the recent W3C WoT Thing Description draft. Centralizing IoT handling on a system controlled by the user is an admirable goal. The IoT world has so far proven to be an insecure morass of competing lock-in plays, or so it seems to this cynical observer. Wresting control of the devices from the manufacturers and placing it in the hands of their owners seems like an excellent step forward. Hopefully Mozilla sticks with this project for the long haul and that it gets the community support that it surely deserves—and needs.
A Collection Of The Ultimate Web Browsers For Ubuntu
Web browsers are vital if you're going to have any sort of online experience on your computer. There are hundreds of choices out there, as well as the standard browser which will come pre-installed on your computer, but that's often not the best choice, and it can be quite an intimidating task to sift through every dodgy review site on the internet to try and find the right browser for you. Ending up with a Downloads folder filled with installers and a desktop littered with icons isn't what you want or need, so this collection of web browsers for Ubuntu should be able to help you decide on which one you want before you go and download every single browser available on the internet.
Recent comments
12 hours 11 min ago
13 hours 46 min ago
16 hours 34 min ago
1 day 6 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago