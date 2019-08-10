OpenBSD and FreeBSD Updates
OpenBSD -stable binary packages
The OpenBSD base system has received binary updates for security and some other important problems in the base OS through syspatch(8) for the last few releases.
We are pleased to announce that we now also provide selected binary packages for the most recent release. These are built from the -stable ports tree which receives security and a few other important fixes: [...]
FreeBSD Around the World
One of our major goals this year is to increase FreeBSD awareness around the world. I’m excited about upcoming events, like the Linux Foundation’s Open Source Summit, where we are giving a talk on FreeBSD. But first, I wanted to highlight some of the events we’ve attended over the past few months. I have been pretty bad about writing event reports, so I’m summarizing some of them here. It’s a good thing our Marketing Director isn’t local, otherwise she would be camping in our office forcing me to write the reports.
