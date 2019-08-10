Devices: Commell SBC, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Teensy and Linaro
Commell LE-37N 3.5″ SBC is Powered by Intel Whiskey Lake-U Core i7-8665UE Processor
Commell has announced its 3.5” LE-37N SBC run by the 8th generation Whiskey Lake-U quad-core processor.
7 IoT Projects You Can Do Yourself on a Raspberry Pi
Are you new to the Internet of Things and wonder what IoT devices can do for you? Or do you just have a spare Raspberry Pi hanging around and are wondering what you can do with it? Either way, there are plenty of ways to put that cheap little board to work.
Some of these projects are easy while others are much more involved. Some you can tackle in a day while others will take a while. No matter what, you’re bound to at least get some ideas looking at this list.
Arduino Partners with Chirp to Enable Data-Over-Sound M2M Connectivity
Announced on August 12, 2019, Arduino has partnered with the London-based Chirp, a wireless data-over-sound software solution for machine-to-machine connectivity.
Teensy 4.0 Launched for $20 with a Much Faster NXP i.MX RT1062 Arm Cortex-M7 Processor
Linaro Connect San Diego 2019 Schedule – IoT, AI, Optimizations, Compilers and More
Linaro has recently released the full schedule of Linaro Connect San Diego 2019 that will take place on September 23-27.
