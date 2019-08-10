Language Selection

Linux Foundation: Embedded Linux Conference (ELC) Europe and Cloud Native Computing Foundation Milestone

  • Embedded Linux Conference (ELC) Europe 2019 Schedule – October 28-30

    I may have just written about Linaro Connect San Diego 2019 schedule, but there's another interesting event that will also take place this fall...

  • Cloud Native Computing Foundation Reaches 100 End User Community Members

    "The End User Community is a crucial pillar of CNCF, providing feedback on projects, suggesting new projects, and ensuring the community remains vendor neutral," said Cheryl Hung, Director of Ecosystem at Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are hugely grateful for these member organizations and their commitment to the cloud native community, and look forward to continued growth in both the development and use of cloud native technologies."

AMD and Intel: RdRand and Clear Linux Documentation

  • AMD Bulldozer/Jaguar CPUs Will No Longer Advertise RdRand Support Under Linux

    Not directly related to the recent AMD Zen 2 BIOS update needed to fix an RdRand problem (though somewhat related in that the original systemd bug report for faulty AMD RdRand stems from these earlier CPUs), but AMD has now decided to no longer advertise RdRand support for Family 15h (Bulldozer) and Family 16h (Jaguar) processors under Linux. The RdRand instruction will still work on capable CPUs, but the CPU ID bit is being cleared so that it won't be advertised for software explicitly checking for the support. Tom Lendacky of AMD reesorted to clearing the RDRAND CPU ID bit for 15h/16h processors (no impact for Zen, etc) due to RdRand issues cropping up after suspend/resume. Those issues have affected some users for a while and originate with the original AMD RdRand systemd bug report over problems following that cycle.

  • Clear Linux Project has a new documentation site

    The Clear Linux OS Docs team is happy to announce that our documentation site for the Clear Linux Project has moved to a Sphinx/reST site with the ubiquitous Read-The-Docs theme, consistent with many open source documentation projects.

  • Clear Linux Rolls Out Revamped Documentation

    While Arch Linux remains the gold standard for quality Linux documentation, Intel's Clear Linux has rolled out a new documentation web-site to assist new/existing users in making use of this performance-optimized and security-oriented Linux operating system.

12 extensions for your GNOME desktop

The GNOME desktop is the default graphical user interface for most of the popular Linux distributions and some of the BSD and Solaris operating systems. Currently at version 3, GNOME provides a sleek user experience, and extensions are available for additional functionality. We've covered GNOME extensions at Opensource.com before, but to celebrate GNOME's 22nd anniversary, I decided to revisit the topic. Some of these extensions may already be installed, depending on your Linux distribution; if not, check your package manager. Read more Also: Happy anniversary GNOME: What's your favorite version? How to record screencasts in GNOME 3

