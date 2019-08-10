Server: Kata Containers in Tumbleweed, Ubuntu on 'Multi' 'Cloud', and Containers 101
Kubic Project: Kata Containers now available in Tumbleweed
Kata Containers is an open source container runtime that is crafted to seamlessly plug into the containers ecosystem.
We are now excited to announce that the Kata Containers packages are finally available in the official openSUSE Tumbleweed repository.
It is worthwhile to spend few words explaining why this is a great news, considering the role of Kata Containers (a.k.a. Kata) in fulfilling the need for security in the containers ecosystem, and given its importance for openSUSE and Kubic.
Why multi-cloud has become a must-have for enterprises: six experts weigh in
Remember the one-size-fits-all approach to cloud computing? That was five years ago. Today, multi-cloud architectures that use two, three, or more providers, across a mix of public and private platforms, are quickly becoming the preferred strategy at most companies.
Despite the momentum, pockets of hesitation remain. Some sceptics are under the impression that deploying cloud platforms and services from multiple vendors can be a complex process. Others worry about security, regulatory, and performance issues.
Containers 101: Containers vs. Virtual Machines (And Why Containers Are the Future of IT Infrastructure)
What exactly is a container and what makes it different -- and in some cases better -- than a virtual machine?
Linux-driven compute module offers three flavors of i.MX6 UltraLite
Variscite has launched SODIMM-style “VAR-SOM-6UL” module that runs Linux on NXP’s power-efficient i.MX6 UL, ULL, and ULZ SoCs. The WiFi-equipped, -40 to 85°C ready module ships with a new “Concerto” carrier. Prior to Embedded World in late February, Variscite previewed the VAR-SOM-6UL with incomplete details. The SODIMM-200 form-factor module has now launched starting at $24 in volume along with a VAR-SOM-6UL Development Kit and Starter Kit equipped with a Concerto carrier board. New features announced today include memory and storage details and the availability of 0 to 70°C and -40 to 85°C models.
Games: Ion Fury, From Orbit, Superstarfighter, Dota 2 and More
Upgrade from Windows 7 to Ubuntu Part 2: Releases
Knowing Ubuntu releases is important to understand it better. Ubuntu is released twice a year, more precisely, every April and October, hence the number 04 and 10 in every version. It has special release called Long Term Support (LTS) released once in two years, only when the year number is even, hence all LTS version numbers are ended with 04. More importantly, you will also see 3 different periods of Ubuntu Desktop, that have been going through GNOME2, Unity, and GNOME3 eras, with OpenOffice.org and then LibreOffice as the main office suite. You will also see Ubuntu siblings like Kubuntu and Mythbuntu. I hope this will be interesting enough for everybody to read. Go ahead, and learn more about Ubuntu!
Announcing Rust 1.37.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.37.0. Rust is a programming language that is empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
