Android Leftovers
Galaxy Note 10 vs. Galaxy S10: Which should you buy?
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Which cars have it and which ones are getting it?
EMUI 10 Beta (Android Q) schedule announced for more Huawei devices
Xiaomi Mi A3 w/ Android One will launch in India on August 21st
Top 9 Best Android Photo Editing Apps – 2019
Project Trident 19.08 Now Available
This update includes the FreeBSD fixes for the “vesa” graphics driver for legacy-boot systems. The system can once again be installed on legacy-boot systems.
KTouch in KDE Apps 19.08.0
KTouch, an application to learn and practice touch typing, has received a considerable update with today's release of KDE Apps 19.8.0. It includes a complete redesign by me for the home screen, which is responsible to select the lesson to train on. There is now a new sidebar offering all the courses KTouch has for a total of 34 different keyboard layouts. In previous versions, KTouch presented only the courses matching the current keyboard layout. Now it is much more obvious how to train on different keyboard layouts than the current one. Also: KDE Applications 19.08 Brings New Features to Konsole, Dolphin, Kdenlive, Okular and Dozens of Other Apps KDE Applications 19.08 Released With Dolphin Improvements, Better Konsole Tiling
Linux-driven compute module offers three flavors of i.MX6 UltraLite
Variscite has launched SODIMM-style “VAR-SOM-6UL” module that runs Linux on NXP’s power-efficient i.MX6 UL, ULL, and ULZ SoCs. The WiFi-equipped, -40 to 85°C ready module ships with a new “Concerto” carrier. Prior to Embedded World in late February, Variscite previewed the VAR-SOM-6UL with incomplete details. The SODIMM-200 form-factor module has now launched starting at $24 in volume along with a VAR-SOM-6UL Development Kit and Starter Kit equipped with a Concerto carrier board. New features announced today include memory and storage details and the availability of 0 to 70°C and -40 to 85°C models.
