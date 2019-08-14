Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux in the Ham Shack, BSD Now and Ubuntu Podcast
Destination Linux 134 - Xfce 4.14, Ubuntu Snaps, LibreOffice, Linux Journal, NVidia, Huawei, FFmpeg
Sparky Linux 2019.8, Xfce 4.14, LibreOffice 6.3, FFMPEG 4.2, Phoronix RX5700, Huawei New OpenSource OS, Martin Wimpress on Snaps, Linux Journal Says Goodbye?Again, Nvidia Coming Around? Space Mercs.
LHS Episode #296: Sham Shack
Welcome to the 296th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss Bill teaching our children (yikes), VHF propagation, the International Lighthouse Lightship Weekend, YOTA, Linux Journal, Huawei, QSSTV and much more. Thank you for downloading and listening to this episode and we hope you all have a wonderful week of amateur radio and open source.
Conference Gear Breakdown | BSD Now 311
NetBSD 9.0 release process has started, xargs, a tale of two spellcheckers, Adapting TriforceAFL for NetBSD, Exploiting a no-name freebsd kernel vulnerability, and more.
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S12E19 – Starglider
This week we’ve been fixing floors and playing with the new portal HTML element. We round up the Ubuntu community news including the release of 18.04.3 with a new hardware enablement stack, better desktop integration for Livepatch and improvements in accessing the latest Nvidia drivers. We also have our favourite picks from the general tech news.
It’s Season 12 Episode 19 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.
today's howtos
Violin – minimalistic desktop music player (and Avidemux 2.7.4 released)
Over the past few months I’ve covered scores of open source graphical music players. They’ve been a mixed bag. Some are genuinely excellent, others falling short of my (fairly) modest requirements. Many of them purport to be lightweight. There’s a new music player on the block. It’s called Violin, seeing its first release in March this year. The author bills his multimedia app as “… fast, lightweight, and minimalistic desktop music player”. The software is written in the JavaScript language using Electron, an open-source framework developed and maintained by GitHub. Violin is published under an open source license. Also: Avidemux 2.7.4 Released with Tons of Bug-fixes (How to Install)
IBM/Red Hat: RHELvolution, Command Line Heroes, Eclipse and OpenShift
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q3 for Linux Released
On Wednesday marked the release of AMD's Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise driver package for Windows and Linux. The Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q3 on the Windows side added more optimizations for workstation software, wireless VR visualization, and other bits to improve the AMD Radeon Pro support in the workstation software ecosystem. On the Linux side, the changes are a bit more tame. Also: AMDVLK 2019.Q3.4 Vulkan Driver Enables Atomic Optimizer For Navi
