LiVES Video Editor 3.0 is Here With Significant Improvements

News

The latest major release of free and open source video editor LiVES makes it even better. Learn how to install the latest LiVES release.
Popular mpv Player is now Celluloid

The popular media player mpv is renamed as Celluloid and released latest installment. Celluloid (formerly GNOME mpv) is a GTK+ based free and open source media player. Celluloid is very lightweight and can easily be adapated as an alternative to popular VLC Media player. This slick media player interacts with mpv via the client API exported by libmpv, allowing access to mpv’s powerful playback capabilities. Some notable features of Celluloid includes the implementation of MPRIS D-Bus Interface which allows for better integration with desktop environments that have compatible MPRIS clients, fully functional Wayland support. Read more

Cockpit and the evolution of the Web User Interface

This article only touches upon some of the main functions available in Cockpit. Managing storage devices, networking, user account, and software control will be covered in an upcoming article. In addition, optional extensions such as the 389 directory service, and the cockpit-ostree module used to handle packages in Fedora Silverblue. The options continue to grow as more users adopt Cockpit. The interface is ideal for admins who want a light-weight interface to control their server(s). Read more

Proprietary Software in "AI" Clothing

  • AI Algorithms Need FDA-Style Drug Trials

    Intelligent systems at scale need regulation because they are an unprecedented force multiplier for the promotion of the interests of an individual or a group. For the first time in history, a single person can customize a message for billions and share it with them within a matter of days. A software engineer can create an army of AI-powered bots, each pretending to be a different person, promoting content on behalf of political or commercial interests. Unlike broadcast propaganda or direct marketing, this approach also uses the self-reinforcing qualities of the algorithm to learn what works best to persuade and nudge each individual.

  • Stop Calling it AI

    The hype on terms like “machine learning” and “AI” is a rebranding of the terms “statistics” and “general programming logic”. It’s a long ways away from the scary AI you envision from sci-fi. At best, it makes cancer research faster. At worst, it spends a lot of research money on AWS.

    End of the day, it’s so far away from being a boogeyman that you should refocus on things that matter like global warming or overpopulation.

  • How AI is impacting the UK's legal sector

    A recent study of London law firms by CBRE revealed that 48 percent are already using AI and a further 41 percent will start to do so in the near future. Furthermore, a Deloitte study estimated 100,000 legal roles will be automated by 2036, and by 2020 law firms will be faced with a “tipping point” for a new talent strategy. As a result, law firms that don’t start to embrace AI capabilities risk falling behind their more innovative peers.

Latest Reports on Fedora's Flock in Budapest, Hungary

  • Flock 2019 - Budapest, Hungery : Internationalization, Localization and Testing

    I am one of the lucky person who has got an opportunity to consistently participate in amazing Fedora community to drive innovation in free and open source way. This was my 5th flock after 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Indeed, it's great to see how many things has been changed in technology space. Values of Fedora still remains the same, Freedom, Friends, Features and First !! For me the highlight talks was Denise Dumas on "Fedora, Red Hat and IBM". She very well explained how Fedora and Fedora community is very very important to Red Hat and it will remain the same even after acquisition. Other than that i also attended all talks from Brendan Conoboy. He nicely explained on RHEL-8 planning side stuff.

  • Flock Fedora Conference 2019

    I attended the annual Fedora Flock conference this year at Budapest, and has been one of the most productive conferences so far. Here is a brief trip report.

