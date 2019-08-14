Language Selection

Games: INSOMNIA: The Ark, Commandos 2 - HD Remaster, Din's Legacy

Gaming
Gaming
  • The dieselpunk sci-fi RPG INSOMNIA: The Ark due for Linux sometime after the next update

    In their news post on Steam, talking about their progress on V1.6. While it's sounding promising, it's not ready yet as they're working through the final set of issues. The good news, is that they mentioned that completing this version, will be "an important step towards Linux and Mac versions of the game".

  • The first trailer for Commandos 2 - HD Remaster has been released

    Commandos 2 - HD Remaster, announced with Linux support back in June now has a first gameplay trailer ahead of Gamescom.

    Originally developed by Pyro Studios, it's now being handled by Yippee! Entertainment with Kalypso Media Digital acting as publisher since they acquired the rights back in 2018.

  • The team behind SUPERHOT are now helping to fund other indie games

    A nice story for a Friday morning as the SUPERHOT team have announced SUPERHOT PRESENTS, a fund to help other indie game developers who don't want or need a publisher.

    SUPERHOT PRESENTS, a name they jokingly stole from Double Fine Productions (Double Fine Presents) aims to work with developers who need some "finishing (or starting) funds" and they will give some mentoring and advice. They said they just want to "enable a few more properly independent studios exist in the world" which is rather admirable.

  • Action RPG with mutating characters Din's Legacy to leave Early Access this month

    Din's Legacy from Soldak Entertainment is their latest action RPG, after being in Early Access for nearly a year it's getting ready to release in full.

    Soldak Entertainment previously developed games like Zombasite, Drox Operative, Din's Curse and Depths of Peril with all of them supporting Linux too.

    For the final release of Din's Legacy, they've set a date of August 28th (announced on Twitter) and since we already have a key, we should be taking a proper look.

Popular mpv Player is now Celluloid

The popular media player mpv is renamed as Celluloid and released latest installment. Celluloid (formerly GNOME mpv) is a GTK+ based free and open source media player. Celluloid is very lightweight and can easily be adapated as an alternative to popular VLC Media player. This slick media player interacts with mpv via the client API exported by libmpv, allowing access to mpv’s powerful playback capabilities. Some notable features of Celluloid includes the implementation of MPRIS D-Bus Interface which allows for better integration with desktop environments that have compatible MPRIS clients, fully functional Wayland support. Read more

Cockpit and the evolution of the Web User Interface

This article only touches upon some of the main functions available in Cockpit. Managing storage devices, networking, user account, and software control will be covered in an upcoming article. In addition, optional extensions such as the 389 directory service, and the cockpit-ostree module used to handle packages in Fedora Silverblue. The options continue to grow as more users adopt Cockpit. The interface is ideal for admins who want a light-weight interface to control their server(s). Read more

Proprietary Software in "AI" Clothing

  • AI Algorithms Need FDA-Style Drug Trials

    Intelligent systems at scale need regulation because they are an unprecedented force multiplier for the promotion of the interests of an individual or a group. For the first time in history, a single person can customize a message for billions and share it with them within a matter of days. A software engineer can create an army of AI-powered bots, each pretending to be a different person, promoting content on behalf of political or commercial interests. Unlike broadcast propaganda or direct marketing, this approach also uses the self-reinforcing qualities of the algorithm to learn what works best to persuade and nudge each individual.

  • Stop Calling it AI

    The hype on terms like “machine learning” and “AI” is a rebranding of the terms “statistics” and “general programming logic”. It’s a long ways away from the scary AI you envision from sci-fi. At best, it makes cancer research faster. At worst, it spends a lot of research money on AWS.

    End of the day, it’s so far away from being a boogeyman that you should refocus on things that matter like global warming or overpopulation.

  • How AI is impacting the UK's legal sector

    A recent study of London law firms by CBRE revealed that 48 percent are already using AI and a further 41 percent will start to do so in the near future. Furthermore, a Deloitte study estimated 100,000 legal roles will be automated by 2036, and by 2020 law firms will be faced with a “tipping point” for a new talent strategy. As a result, law firms that don’t start to embrace AI capabilities risk falling behind their more innovative peers.

Latest Reports on Fedora's Flock in Budapest, Hungary

  • Flock 2019 - Budapest, Hungery : Internationalization, Localization and Testing

    I am one of the lucky person who has got an opportunity to consistently participate in amazing Fedora community to drive innovation in free and open source way. This was my 5th flock after 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Indeed, it's great to see how many things has been changed in technology space. Values of Fedora still remains the same, Freedom, Friends, Features and First !! For me the highlight talks was Denise Dumas on "Fedora, Red Hat and IBM". She very well explained how Fedora and Fedora community is very very important to Red Hat and it will remain the same even after acquisition. Other than that i also attended all talks from Brendan Conoboy. He nicely explained on RHEL-8 planning side stuff.

  • Flock Fedora Conference 2019

    I attended the annual Fedora Flock conference this year at Budapest, and has been one of the most productive conferences so far. Here is a brief trip report.

