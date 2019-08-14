Latest Reports on Fedora's Flock in Budapest, Hungary
Flock 2019 - Budapest, Hungery : Internationalization, Localization and Testing
I am one of the lucky person who has got an opportunity to consistently participate in amazing Fedora community to drive innovation in free and open source way. This was my 5th flock after 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Indeed, it's great to see how many things has been changed in technology space. Values of Fedora still remains the same, Freedom, Friends, Features and First !!
For me the highlight talks was Denise Dumas on "Fedora, Red Hat and IBM". She very well explained how Fedora and Fedora community is very very important to Red Hat and it will remain the same even after acquisition.
Other than that i also attended all talks from Brendan Conoboy. He nicely explained on RHEL-8 planning side stuff.
Flock Fedora Conference 2019
I attended the annual Fedora Flock conference this year at Budapest, and has been one of the most productive conferences so far. Here is a brief trip report.
