Games: Filament, Dota Underlords and Cerulean Days
Solve cable-based puzzles in the fully narrated game Filament, coming to Linux next year
Currently in development by Beard Envy with publishing from Kasedo Games, the puzzle game Filament has you exploring a seemingly abandoned spaceship while sorting out all the cables.
From what they said about it, it's a story-rich and full narrated puzzle game. One that's meant to be somewhat relaxing with you able to go at your own pace. Going by the official announcement, Linux support is confirmed for release sometime in Q1 next year.
Dota Underlords changes ranking again to be more about skill and less about time
While in Early Access, Dota Underlords is in a constant state of flux and Valve have again changed the ranking system.
They're now using the well-known Elo rating system, so the number of points gained or lost now depends on the skill of your opponents. Why the switch? As Valve said, the Lords of White Spire leaderboard ended up being a list of who played the most instead of the best so they're hoping this will solve it and be a little more fair to those who don't play all the time.
Cerulean Days, a Visual Novel following the internet being shut down after a biological attack
Cerulean Days certainly sounds like an intriguing Visual Novel. Set on a small modern island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, a deadly biological attack took place so the government shut the internet down, leaving the island disconnected from the world around it.
[...]
If you're interested in trying it out, they do have a Linux demo available, looks like it was made with Ren'Py and it works quite well. Seems like it has some nice writing to it too along with some great artwork.
Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases
Available for Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM (Trusty Tahr), the new Linux kernel security updates are here to patch more than 30 security vulnerabilities, including a heap buffer overflow discovered in the Marvell Wireless LAN device driver and a NULL pointer dereference discovered in the Near-field communication (NFC) implementation. The security patch also addresses a use-after-free vulnerability discovered by Google Project Zero's Jann Horn in the Linux kernel when accessing LDT entries, as well as a race condition when performing core dumps. A flaw discovered by Andrei Vlad Lutas and Dan Lutas in x86 processors, which incorrectly handled SWAPGS instructions during speculative execution, was fixed as well.
The Best App Launchers for Ubuntu & Linux Mint
So, thankfully, there is a world of alternative app launchers for Linux desktops — launchers that are more traditional, more interactive, and/or often more capable than what Ubuntu includes out of the box. Inspired by my recent play with rofi on the Regolith desktop I decided to test a bunch of ’em to compile this: a list of the best app launchers for Ubuntu and Linux Mint (in my opinion, of course).
Stable kernels 5.2.9, 4.19.67, and 4.14.139
Feral GameMode on Ubuntu: Everything You Need to Know
Feral GameMode is a discreet background utility that aims to improve gaming performance on Linux distributions like Ubuntu. It’s not a GUI app; there’s no multi-button dashboard, no toggle-fest, and no real feedback on how it’s running. Games compatible with GameMode are able to ‘request’ that a specific set of tweaks are applied to the host system and/or the game process(es) for a short period. These tweaks ensure system resources prioritise the gaming experience over other tasks, like drawing your desktop background or checking for updates.
