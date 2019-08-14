Language Selection

today's howtos and programming leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 16th of August 2019 03:36:51 PM Filed under
Development
HowTos
  • Linux Commands for Beginners 15 - Bash History
  • How To Find Top Most Used Commands On Linux
  • ANNOUNCE: libnbd 0.9.8 - prerelease of high performance NBD
    I'm pleased to announce a new high performance Network Block Device
(NBD) client library called libnbd.  It's written in C and there are
also bindings available for Python, OCaml and (soon) Rust.

0.9.8 is the third pre-release before the stable 1.0 version where we
freeze the API, so feedback on API-related issues is very welcome now.

Download:       http://download.libguestfs.org/libnbd/
Documentation:  https://github.com/libguestfs/libnbd/blob/master/docs/libnbd.pod
Fedora package: https://koji.fedoraproject.org/koji/packageinfo?packageID=28807
Debian package: https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bin/bugreport.cgi?bug=933223
Git repo:       https://github.com/libguestfs/libnbd
Mailing list:   address@hidden (no subscription required)

Here are some of the things you can do with this library ...

Connect to an NBD server and grab the first sector of the disk:
https://github.com/libguestfs/libnbd/blob/a5f8fd2f0f48e9cf2487e23750b55f67b166014f/examples/simple-fetch-first-sector.c#L14

High performance multi-threaded reads and writes, with multiple
connections and multiple commands in flight on each connection:
https://github.com/libguestfs/libnbd/blob/master/examples/threaded-reads-and-writes.c

Integrate with glib main loop:
https://github.com/libguestfs/libnbd/blob/master/examples/glib-main-loop.c

Connect to an NBD server from an interactive shell:

  $ nbdkit -f linuxdisk . &
  $ nbdsh --connect nbd://localhost

  Welcome to nbdsh, the shell for interacting with
  Network Block Device (NBD) servers.

  nbd> h.get_size()
  716266496
  nbd> buf = h.pread (512, 0)
  nbd> print ("%r" % buf)
  [prints the first sector]

Use ‘fio’ to benchmark an NBD server:

  $ nbdkit -U - memory size=256M \
        --run 'export unixsocket ; fio examples/nbd.fio '

Rich.
  • libnbd 0.9.8 and stable APIs

    I announced libnbd yesterday. The libnbd 0.9.8 is a pre-release for the upcoming 1.0 where we will finalize the API and offer API and ABI stability. Stable APIs aren’t in fashion these days, but they’re important because people who choose to use your platform for their software shouldn’t be screwed over and have to change their software every time you change your mind. In C it’s reasonably easy to offer a stable API while allowing long term evolution and even incompatible changes. This is what we do for nbdkit and will be doing for libnbd. The first concept to get to know is ELF symbol versioning. Chapter 3 of Uli’s paper on the subject covers this in great detail. In libnbd all our initial symbols will be labelled with LIBNBD_1.0.

  • PyCharm 2019.2.1 RC

    PyCharm 2019.2.1 release candidate is available now!

  • Basics of Memory Management in Python

    Memory management is the process of efficiently allocating, de-allocating, and coordinating memory so that all the different processes run smoothly and can optimally access different system resources. Memory management also involves cleaning memory of objects that are no longer being accessed.

    In Python, the memory manager is responsible for these kinds of tasks by periodically running to clean up, allocate, and manage the memory. Unlike C, Java, and other programming languages, Python manages objects by using reference counting. This means that the memory manager keeps track of the number of references to each object in the program. When an object's reference count drops to zero, which means the object is no longer being used, the garbage collector (part of the memory manager) automatically frees the memory from that particular object.

    The user need not to worry about memory management as the process of allocation and de-allocation of memory is fully automatic. The reclaimed memory can be used by other objects.

  • Twisted 19.7.0 Released

    On behalf of Twisted Matrix Laboratories and our long-suffering release manager Amber Brown, I am honored to announce the release of Twisted 19.7.0!

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Available for Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM (Trusty Tahr), the new Linux kernel security updates are here to patch more than 30 security vulnerabilities, including a heap buffer overflow discovered in the Marvell Wireless LAN device driver and a NULL pointer dereference discovered in the Near-field communication (NFC) implementation. The security patch also addresses a use-after-free vulnerability discovered by Google Project Zero's Jann Horn in the Linux kernel when accessing LDT entries, as well as a race condition when performing core dumps. A flaw discovered by Andrei Vlad Lutas and Dan Lutas in x86 processors, which incorrectly handled SWAPGS instructions during speculative execution, was fixed as well. Read more

The Best App Launchers for Ubuntu & Linux Mint

So, thankfully, there is a world of alternative app launchers for Linux desktops — launchers that are more traditional, more interactive, and/or often more capable than what Ubuntu includes out of the box. Inspired by my recent play with rofi on the Regolith desktop I decided to test a bunch of ’em to compile this: a list of the best app launchers for Ubuntu and Linux Mint (in my opinion, of course). Read more

Stable kernels 5.2.9, 4.19.67, and 4.14.139

  • Linux 5.2.9
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.2.9 kernel. All users of the 5.2 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.2.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.2.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
  • Linux 4.19.67
  • Linux 4.14.139

Feral GameMode on Ubuntu: Everything You Need to Know

Feral GameMode is a discreet background utility that aims to improve gaming performance on Linux distributions like Ubuntu. It’s not a GUI app; there’s no multi-button dashboard, no toggle-fest, and no real feedback on how it’s running. Games compatible with GameMode are able to ‘request’ that a specific set of tweaks are applied to the host system and/or the game process(es) for a short period. These tweaks ensure system resources prioritise the gaming experience over other tasks, like drawing your desktop background or checking for updates. Read more

