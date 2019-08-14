today's howtos and programming leftovers
-
Linux Commands for Beginners 15 - Bash History
-
How To Find Top Most Used Commands On Linux
-
ANNOUNCE: libnbd 0.9.8 - prerelease of high performance NBD
I'm pleased to announce a new high performance Network Block Device (NBD) client library called libnbd. It's written in C and there are also bindings available for Python, OCaml and (soon) Rust. 0.9.8 is the third pre-release before the stable 1.0 version where we freeze the API, so feedback on API-related issues is very welcome now. Download: http://download.libguestfs.org/libnbd/ Documentation: https://github.com/libguestfs/libnbd/blob/master/docs/libnbd.pod Fedora package: https://koji.fedoraproject.org/koji/packageinfo?packageID=28807 Debian package: https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bin/bugreport.cgi?bug=933223 Git repo: https://github.com/libguestfs/libnbd Mailing list: address@hidden (no subscription required) Here are some of the things you can do with this library ... Connect to an NBD server and grab the first sector of the disk: https://github.com/libguestfs/libnbd/blob/a5f8fd2f0f48e9cf2487e23750b55f67b166014f/examples/simple-fetch-first-sector.c#L14 High performance multi-threaded reads and writes, with multiple connections and multiple commands in flight on each connection: https://github.com/libguestfs/libnbd/blob/master/examples/threaded-reads-and-writes.c Integrate with glib main loop: https://github.com/libguestfs/libnbd/blob/master/examples/glib-main-loop.c Connect to an NBD server from an interactive shell: $ nbdkit -f linuxdisk . & $ nbdsh --connect nbd://localhost Welcome to nbdsh, the shell for interacting with Network Block Device (NBD) servers. nbd> h.get_size() 716266496 nbd> buf = h.pread (512, 0) nbd> print ("%r" % buf) [prints the first sector] Use ‘fio’ to benchmark an NBD server: $ nbdkit -U - memory size=256M \ --run 'export unixsocket ; fio examples/nbd.fio ' Rich.
libnbd 0.9.8 and stable APIs
I announced libnbd yesterday. The libnbd 0.9.8 is a pre-release for the upcoming 1.0 where we will finalize the API and offer API and ABI stability. Stable APIs aren’t in fashion these days, but they’re important because people who choose to use your platform for their software shouldn’t be screwed over and have to change their software every time you change your mind. In C it’s reasonably easy to offer a stable API while allowing long term evolution and even incompatible changes. This is what we do for nbdkit and will be doing for libnbd. The first concept to get to know is ELF symbol versioning. Chapter 3 of Uli’s paper on the subject covers this in great detail. In libnbd all our initial symbols will be labelled with LIBNBD_1.0.
-
PyCharm 2019.2.1 RC
PyCharm 2019.2.1 release candidate is available now!
-
Basics of Memory Management in Python
Memory management is the process of efficiently allocating, de-allocating, and coordinating memory so that all the different processes run smoothly and can optimally access different system resources. Memory management also involves cleaning memory of objects that are no longer being accessed.
In Python, the memory manager is responsible for these kinds of tasks by periodically running to clean up, allocate, and manage the memory. Unlike C, Java, and other programming languages, Python manages objects by using reference counting. This means that the memory manager keeps track of the number of references to each object in the program. When an object's reference count drops to zero, which means the object is no longer being used, the garbage collector (part of the memory manager) automatically frees the memory from that particular object.
The user need not to worry about memory management as the process of allocation and de-allocation of memory is fully automatic. The reclaimed memory can be used by other objects.
-
Twisted 19.7.0 Released
On behalf of Twisted Matrix Laboratories and our long-suffering release manager Amber Brown, I am honored to announce the release of Twisted 19.7.0!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 568 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases
Available for Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 ESM (Trusty Tahr), the new Linux kernel security updates are here to patch more than 30 security vulnerabilities, including a heap buffer overflow discovered in the Marvell Wireless LAN device driver and a NULL pointer dereference discovered in the Near-field communication (NFC) implementation. The security patch also addresses a use-after-free vulnerability discovered by Google Project Zero's Jann Horn in the Linux kernel when accessing LDT entries, as well as a race condition when performing core dumps. A flaw discovered by Andrei Vlad Lutas and Dan Lutas in x86 processors, which incorrectly handled SWAPGS instructions during speculative execution, was fixed as well.
The Best App Launchers for Ubuntu & Linux Mint
So, thankfully, there is a world of alternative app launchers for Linux desktops — launchers that are more traditional, more interactive, and/or often more capable than what Ubuntu includes out of the box. Inspired by my recent play with rofi on the Regolith desktop I decided to test a bunch of ’em to compile this: a list of the best app launchers for Ubuntu and Linux Mint (in my opinion, of course).
Stable kernels 5.2.9, 4.19.67, and 4.14.139
Feral GameMode on Ubuntu: Everything You Need to Know
Feral GameMode is a discreet background utility that aims to improve gaming performance on Linux distributions like Ubuntu. It’s not a GUI app; there’s no multi-button dashboard, no toggle-fest, and no real feedback on how it’s running. Games compatible with GameMode are able to ‘request’ that a specific set of tweaks are applied to the host system and/or the game process(es) for a short period. These tweaks ensure system resources prioritise the gaming experience over other tasks, like drawing your desktop background or checking for updates.
Recent comments
4 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 56 min ago
5 hours 24 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago
11 hours 4 min ago
1 day 47 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago