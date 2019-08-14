Feral GameMode on Ubuntu: Everything You Need to Know
Feral GameMode is a discreet background utility that aims to improve gaming performance on Linux distributions like Ubuntu.
It’s not a GUI app; there’s no multi-button dashboard, no toggle-fest, and no real feedback on how it’s running.
Games compatible with GameMode are able to ‘request’ that a specific set of tweaks are applied to the host system and/or the game process(es) for a short period.
These tweaks ensure system resources prioritise the gaming experience over other tasks, like drawing your desktop background or checking for updates.
