Games: ACardShooter, Mable & The Wood and Wine 4.14
Twin-stick shooting combined with deck-building, ACardShooter is out now
Deck-building is all the rage and now it's come to twin-stick shooters too, with ACardShooter now available on Steam with Linux support.
Hunt down beasts, take their power and possibly save the world in Mable & The Wood, releasing soon
Mable & The Wood is a Metroidvania that's possibly nothing like any other. One with multiple endings and it's possible to do it without killing anything.
I've been excited about this game for so long, after discovering it a while ago and it was announced today that it's going to be releasing on August 23rd! It captured my interest due to the unusual heroine, who carries around a sword too big to swing and it's how you use the sword that makes it truly sweet. You stick it in the ground, then use your powers to recall it as it slices its way back to you.
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 4.14 is now available.
Not quite time to wine down yet, with Wine 4.14 released to lift your spirits
The Wine team also recently announced the next WineConf, the Wine Project's annual conference. Taking place in Toronto, Canada between October 12th - 13th. You can see the full details on it here.
I heard through the grapevine that some people say I do a pour job at this pun business, I'll deal with such things on a case by case basis. *checks notes*, nope haven't used those before. I'll see myself out.
Android Leftovers
Jetson Nano based robotics kit connects to SparkFun sensors
SparkFun has launched a version of Nvidia’s Jetson Nano based JetBot AI Kit robotics kit equipped with its Qwiic pHat, a wide-angle camera, and more. Also new: a SparkFun DLI Kit for Jetson Nano to use in conjunction with an Nvidia AI course. When Nvidia launched its Linux-powered Jetson Nano module and $99 Jetson Nano Development Kit in March, it posted specs and instructions on GitHub for using the kit to build out a mobile JetBot robot. In late July, Waveshare launched a JetBot AI Kit based on the design available with ($216) or without ($100) the Nano Dev Kit. Now SparkFun has released a more advanced — and expensive — version of the open source robotics kit selling for $275 with the Nano Dev Kit or $175 without. SparkFun also launched a SparkFun DLI Kit for Jetson Nano focused on deep learning (see farther below).
today's howtos
Slackel Linux Works Well Inside Its Openbox
The current Slackel Linux release can be a good choice for new users. It is easy to stumble through the installation steps, but this distro has some benefits. Slackel is a reliable operating system that is easy to use. If you like to learn how Linux works, Slackel gets you closer to understanding the pure Linux environment without resorting to the terminal window and the command line.
Phoronix on Wine
Wine 4.14 Released With The Latest Bits For Running Windows Games/Programs On Linux