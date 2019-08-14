The latest feature release Git v2.23.0 is now available at the usual places. It is comprised of 505 non-merge commits since v2.22.0, contributed by 77 people, 26 of which are new faces. The tarballs are found at: https://www.kernel.org/pub/software/scm/git/ The following public repositories all have a copy of the 'v2.23.0' tag and the 'master' branch that the tag points at: url = https://kernel.googlesource.com/pub/scm/git/git url = git://repo.or.cz/alt-git.git url = https://github.com/gitster/git New contributors whose contributions weren't in v2.22.0 are as follows. Welcome to the Git development community! Ariadne Conill, Barret Rhoden, Ben Avison, Carmine Zaccagnino, Daniel Ferreira, Doug Ilijev, Dr. Adam Nielsen, Jakub Wilk, John Lin, Mark Rushakoff, Matheus Tavares, Mazo, Andrey, Michael Osipov, Michael Platings, Miguel Ojeda, Mike Mueller, Morian Sonnet, Philipp Weißmann, Quentin Nerden, Robert Morgan, Simon Williams, Steven Roberts, Tigran Mkrtchyan, Varun Naik, Vishal Verma, and Xin Li. Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows. Thanks for your continued support. Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason, Alessandro Menti, Alexander Shopov, Beat Bolli, Boxuan Li, brian m. carlson, Carlo Marcelo Arenas Belón, Cesar Eduardo Barros, Chris Mayo, Christian Couder, Christopher Díaz Riveros, Denton Liu, Derrick Stolee, Dimitriy Ryazantcev, Edmundo Carmona Antoranz, Elijah Newren, Emily Shaffer, Eric Wong, Felipe Contreras, Jean-Noël Avila, Jeff Hostetler, Jeff King, Jiang Xin, Johannes Schindelin, Johannes Sixt, Jonathan Nieder, Jonathan Tan, Jordi Mas, Josh Steadmon, Junio C Hamano, Karsten Blees, Marc-André Lureau, Martin Ågren, Matthew DeVore, Matthias Rüster, Mike Hommey, Nguyễn Thái Ngọc Duy, Nickolai Belakovski, Paolo Bonzini, Peter Krefting, Philip Oakley, Phillip Wood, Ramsay Jones, René Scharfe, Rohit Ashiwal, Stephen Boyd, SZEDER Gábor, Taylor Blau, Thomas Gummerer, Trần Ngọc Quân, and William Chargin. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Git 2.23 Release Notes ====================== Updates since v2.22 ------------------- Backward compatibility note * The "--base" option of "format-patch" computed the patch-ids for prerequisite patches in an unstable way, which has been updated to compute in a way that is compatible with "git patch-id --stable". * The "git log" command by default behaves as if the --mailmap option was given. UI, Workflows & Features * The "git fast-export/import" pair has been taught to handle commits with log messages in encoding other than UTF-8 better. * In recent versions of Git, per-worktree refs are exposed in refs/worktrees/ / hierarchy, which means that worktree names must be a valid refname component. The code now sanitizes the names given to worktrees, to make sure these refs are well-formed. * "git merge" learned "--quit" option that cleans up the in-progress merge while leaving the working tree and the index still in a mess. * "git format-patch" learns a configuration to set the default for its --notes= option. * The code to show args with potential typo that cannot be interpreted as a commit-ish has been improved. * "git clone --recurse-submodules" learned to set up the submodules to ignore commit object names recorded in the superproject gitlink and instead use the commits that happen to be at the tip of the remote-tracking branches from the get-go, by passing the new "--remote-submodules" option. * The pattern "git diff/grep" use to extract funcname and words boundary for Matlab has been extend to cover Octave, which is more or less equivalent. * "git help git" was hard to discover (well, at least for some people). * The pattern "git diff/grep" use to extract funcname and words boundary for Rust has been added. * "git status" can be told a non-standard default value for the "--[no-]ahead-behind" option with a new configuration variable status.aheadBehind. * "git fetch" and "git pull" reports when a fetch results in non-fast-forward updates to let the user notice unusual situation. The commands learned "--no-show-forced-updates" option to disable this safety feature. * Two new commands "git switch" and "git restore" are introduced to split "checking out a branch to work on advancing its history" and "checking out paths out of the index and/or a tree-ish to work on advancing the current history" out of the single "git checkout" command. * "git branch --list" learned to always output the detached HEAD as the first item (when the HEAD is detached, of course), regardless of the locale. * The conditional inclusion mechanism learned to base the choice on the branch the HEAD currently is on. * "git rev-list --objects" learned the "--no-object-names" option to squelch the path to the object that is used as a grouping hint for pack-objects. * A new tag.gpgSign configuration variable turns "git tag -a" into "git tag -s". * "git multi-pack-index" learned expire and repack subcommands. * "git blame" learned to "ignore" commits in the history, whose effects (as well as their presence) get ignored. * "git cherry-pick/revert" learned a new "--skip" action. * The tips of refs from the alternate object store can be used as starting point for reachability computation now. * Extra blank lines in "git status" output have been reduced. * The commits in a repository can be described by multiple commit-graph files now, which allows the commit-graph files to be updated incrementally. * "git range-diff" output has been tweaked for easier identification of which part of what file the patch shown is about. Performance, Internal Implementation, Development Support etc. * Update supporting parts of "git rebase" to remove code that should no longer be used. * Developer support to emulate unsatisfied prerequisites in tests to ensure that the remainder of the tests still succeeds when tests with prerequisites are skipped. * "git update-server-info" learned not to rewrite the file with the same contents. * The way of specifying the path to find dynamic libraries at runtime has been simplified. The old default to pass -R/path/to/dir has been replaced with the new default to pass -Wl,-rpath,/path/to/dir, which is the more recent GCC uses. Those who need to build with an old GCC can still use "CC_LD_DYNPATH=-R" * Prepare use of reachability index in topological walker that works on a range (A..B). * A new tutorial targeting specifically aspiring git-core developers has been added. * Auto-detect how to tell HP-UX aCC where to use dynamically linked libraries from at runtime. * "git mergetool" and its tests now spawn fewer subprocesses. * Dev support update to help tracing out tests. * Support to build with MSVC has been updated. * "git fetch" that grabs from a group of remotes learned to run the auto-gc only once at the very end. * A handful of Windows build patches have been upstreamed. * The code to read state files used by the sequencer machinery for "git status" has been made more robust against a corrupt or stale state files. * "git for-each-ref" with multiple patterns have been optimized. * The tree-walk API learned to pass an in-core repository instance throughout more codepaths. * When one step in multi step cherry-pick or revert is reset or committed, the command line prompt script failed to notice the current status, which has been improved. * Many GIT_TEST_* environment variables control various aspects of how our tests are run, but a few followed "non-empty is true, empty or unset is false" while others followed the usual "there are a few ways to spell true, like yes, on, etc., and also ways to spell false, like no, off, etc." convention. * Adjust the dir-iterator API and apply it to the local clone optimization codepath. * We have been trying out a few language features outside c89; the coding guidelines document did not talk about them and instead had a blanket ban against them. * A test helper has been introduced to optimize preparation of test repositories with many simple commits, and a handful of test scripts have been updated to use it. Fixes since v2.22 ----------------- * A relative pathname given to "git init --template= " ought to be relative to the directory "git init" gets invoked in, but it instead was made relative to the repository, which has been corrected. * "git worktree add" used to fail when another worktree connected to the same repository was corrupt, which has been corrected. * The ownership rule for the file descriptor to fast-import remote backend was mixed up, leading to an unrelated file descriptor getting closed, which has been fixed. * A "merge -c" instruction during "git rebase --rebase-merges" should give the user a chance to edit the log message, even when there is otherwise no need to create a new merge and replace the existing one (i.e. fast-forward instead), but did not. Which has been corrected. * Code cleanup and futureproof. * More parameter validation. * "git update-server-info" used to leave stale packfiles in its output, which has been corrected. * The server side support for "git fetch" used to show incorrect value for the HEAD symbolic ref when the namespace feature is in use, which has been corrected. * "git am -i --resolved" segfaulted after trying to see a commit as if it were a tree, which has been corrected. * "git bundle verify" needs to see if prerequisite objects exist in the receiving repository, but the command did not check if we are in a repository upfront, which has been corrected. * "git merge --squash" is designed to update the working tree and the index without creating the commit, and this cannot be countermanded by adding the "--commit" option; the command now refuses to work when both options are given. * The data collected by fsmonitor was not properly written back to the on-disk index file, breaking t7519 tests occasionally, which has been corrected. * Update to Unicode 12.1 width table. * The command line to invoke a "git cat-file" command from inside "git p4" was not properly quoted to protect a caret and running a broken command on Windows, which has been corrected. * "git request-pull" learned to warn when the ref we ask them to pull from in the local repository and in the published repository are different. * When creating a partial clone, the object filtering criteria is recorded for the origin of the clone, but this incorrectly used a hardcoded name "origin" to name that remote; it has been corrected to honor the "--origin " option. * "git fetch" into a lazy clone forgot to fetch base objects that are necessary to complete delta in a thin packfile, which has been corrected. * The filter_data used in the list-objects-filter (which manages a lazily sparse clone repository) did not use the dynamic array API correctly---'nr' is supposed to point at one past the last element of the array in use. This has been corrected. * The description about slashes in gitignore patterns (used to indicate things like "anchored to this level only" and "only matches directories") has been revamped. * The URL decoding code has been updated to avoid going past the end of the string while parsing %- - sequence. * The list of for-each like macros used by clang-format has been updated. * "git branch --list" learned to show branches that are checked out in other worktrees connected to the same repository prefixed with '+', similar to the way the currently checked out branch is shown with '*' in front. (merge 6e9381469e nb/branch-show-other-worktrees-head later to maint). * Code restructuring during 2.20 period broke fetching tags via "import" based transports. * The commit-graph file is now part of the "files that the runtime may keep open file descriptors on, all of which would need to be closed when done with the object store", and the file descriptor to an existing commit-graph file now is closed before "gc" finalizes a new instance to replace it. * "git checkout -p" needs to selectively apply a patch in reverse, which did not work well. * Code clean-up to avoid signed integer wraparounds during binary search. * "git interpret-trailers" always treated '#' as the comment character, regardless of core.commentChar setting, which has been corrected. * "git stash show 23" used to work, but no more after getting rewritten in C; this regression has been corrected. * "git rebase --abort" used to leave refs/rewritten/ when concluding "git rebase -r", which has been corrected. * An incorrect list of options was cached after command line completion failed (e.g. trying to complete a command that requires a repository outside one), which has been corrected. * The code to parse scaled numbers out of configuration files has been made more robust and also easier to follow. * The codepath to compute delta islands used to spew progress output without giving the callers any way to squelch it, which has been fixed. * Protocol capabilities that go over wire should never be translated, but it was incorrectly marked for translation, which has been corrected. The output of protocol capabilities for debugging has been tweaked a bit. * Use "Erase in Line" CSI sequence that is already used in the editor support to clear cruft in the progress output. * "git submodule foreach" did not protect command line options passed to the command to be run in each submodule correctly, when the "--recursive" option was in use. * The configuration variable rebase.rescheduleFailedExec should be effective only while running an interactive rebase and should not affect anything when running a non-interactive one, which was not the case. This has been corrected. * The "git clone" documentation refers to command line options in its description in the short form; they have been replaced with long forms to make them more recognisable. * Generation of pack bitmaps are now disabled when .keep files exist, as these are mutually exclusive features. (merge 7328482253 ew/repack-with-bitmaps-by-default later to maint). * "git rm" to resolve a conflicted path leaked an internal message "needs merge" before actually removing the path, which was confusing. This has been corrected. * "git stash --keep-index" did not work correctly on paths that have been removed, which has been fixed. (merge b932f6a5e8 tg/stash-keep-index-with-removed-paths later to maint). * Window 7 update ;-) * A codepath that reads from GPG for signed object verification read past the end of allocated buffer, which has been fixed. * "git clean" silently skipped a path when it cannot lstat() it; now it gives a warning. * "git push --atomic" that goes over the transport-helper (namely, the smart http transport) failed to prevent refs to be pushed when it can locally tell that one of the ref update will fail without having to consult the other end, which has been corrected. * The internal diff machinery can be made to read out of bounds while looking for --function-context line in a corner case, which has been corrected. (merge b777f3fd61 jk/xdiff-clamp-funcname-context-index later to maint). * Other code cleanup, docfix, build fix, etc. (merge fbec05c210 cc/test-oidmap later to maint). (merge 7a06fb038c jk/no-system-includes-in-dot-c later to maint). (merge 81ed2b405c cb/xdiff-no-system-includes-in-dot-c later to maint). (merge d61e6ce1dd sg/fsck-config-in-doc later to maint). ---------------------------------------------------------------- Changes since v2.22.0 are as follows: Alessandro Menti (3): l10n: it.po: update the Italian translation l10n: it.po: update the Italian translation for v2.23.0 l10n: it.po: update the Italian localization for v2.23.0 round 2 Alexander Shopov (1): l10n: bg.po: Updated Bulgarian translation (4674t) Ariadne Conill (3): log: add warning for unspecified log.mailmap setting documentation: mention --no-use-mailmap and log.mailmap false setting tests: defang pager tests by explicitly disabling the log.mailmap warning Barret Rhoden (8): fsck: rename and touch up init_skiplist() Move oidset_parse_file() to oidset.c blame: use a helper function in blame_chunk() blame: add the ability to ignore commits and their changes blame: add config options for the output of ignored or unblamable lines blame: optionally track line fingerprints during fill_blame_origin() blame: use the fingerprint heuristic to match ignored lines blame: add a test to cover blame_coalesce() Beat Bolli (2): unicode: update the width tables to Unicode 12.1 grep: print the pcre2_jit_on value Ben Avison (1): clone: add `--remote-submodules` flag Boxuan Li (2): userdiff: add Octave userdiff: fix grammar and style issues Carlo Marcelo Arenas Belón (6): fsmonitor: avoid signed integer overflow / infinite loop wrapper: avoid undefined behaviour in macOS trace2: correct typo in technical documentation xdiff: drop system includes in xutils.c xdiff: remove duplicate headers from xhistogram.c xdiff: remove duplicate headers from xpatience.c Carmine Zaccagnino (1): l10n: it.po: remove an extra space Cesar Eduardo Barros (1): mingw: embed a manifest to trick UAC into Doing The Right Thing Chris Mayo (1): send-email: update documentation of required Perl modules Christian Couder (7): t/helper: add test-oidmap.c t: add t0016-oidmap.sh oidmap: use sha1hash() instead of static hash() function test-hashmap: remove 'hash' command doc: improve usage string in MyFirstContribution test-oidmap: remove 'add' subcommand t0016: add 'remove' subcommand test Christopher Díaz Riveros (1): l10n: es: 2.23.0 round 2 Daniel Ferreira (1): dir-iterator: add tests for dir-iterator API Denton Liu (5): git-format-patch.txt: document --no-notes option format-patch: teach format.notes config option config: learn the "onbranch:" includeIf condition config/alias.txt: change " and ' to ` config/alias.txt: document alias accepting non-command first word Derrick Stolee (51): commit-graph: fix the_repository reference revision: use generation for A..B --topo-order queries revision: keep topo-walk free of unintersting commits sha1-file: split OBJECT_INFO_FOR_PREFETCH repack: refactor pack deletion for future use Docs: rearrange subcommands for multi-pack-index multi-pack-index: prepare for 'expire' subcommand midx: simplify computation of pack name lengths midx: refactor permutation logic and pack sorting multi-pack-index: implement 'expire' subcommand multi-pack-index: prepare 'repack' subcommand midx: implement midx_repack() multi-pack-index: test expire while adding packs midx: add test that 'expire' respects .keep files t5319-multi-pack-index.sh: test batch size zero commit-graph: return with errors during write commit-graph: collapse parameters into flags commit-graph: remove Future Work section commit-graph: create write_commit_graph_context commit-graph: extract fill_oids_from_packs() commit-graph: extract fill_oids_from_commit_hex() commit-graph: extract fill_oids_from_all_packs() commit-graph: extract count_distinct_commits() commit-graph: extract copy_oids_to_commits() commit-graph: extract write_commit_graph_file() commit-graph: use raw_object_store when closing packfile: close commit-graph in close_all_packs packfile: rename close_all_packs to close_object_store commit-graph: document commit-graph chains commit-graph: prepare for commit-graph chains commit-graph: rename commit_compare to oid_compare commit-graph: load commit-graph chains commit-graph: add base graphs chunk commit-graph: rearrange chunk count logic commit-graph: write commit-graph chains commit-graph: add --split option to builtin commit-graph: merge commit-graph chains commit-graph: allow cross-alternate chains commit-graph: expire commit-graph files commit-graph: create options for split files commit-graph: verify chains with --shallow mode commit-graph: clean up chains after flattened write commit-graph: test octopus merges with --split commit-graph: test --split across alternate without --split commit-graph: normalize commit-graph filenames commit-graph: test verify across alternates fetch: add --[no-]show-forced-updates argument fetch: warn about forced updates in branch listing pull: add --[no-]show-forced-updates passthrough t5319: use 'test-tool path-utils' instead of 'ls -l' commit-graph: fix bug around octopus merges Dimitriy Ryazantcev (2): l10n: ru.po: update Russian translation l10n: localizable upload progress messages Doug Ilijev (1): README: fix rendering of text in angle brackets Dr. Adam Nielsen (1): gitignore.txt: make slash-rules more readable Edmundo Carmona Antoranz (1): builtin/merge.c - cleanup of code in for-cycle that tests strategies Elijah Newren (6): t9350: fix encoding test to actually test reencoding fast-import: support 'encoding' commit header fast-export: avoid stripping encoding header if we cannot reencode fast-export: differentiate between explicitly UTF-8 and implicitly UTF-8 fast-export: do automatic reencoding of commit messages only if requested merge-recursive: avoid directory rename detection in recursive case Emily Shaffer (7): documentation: add tutorial for first contribution documentation: add anchors to MyFirstContribution grep: fail if call could output and name is null doc: hint about GIT_DEBUGGER in CodingGuidelines doc: add some nit fixes to MyFirstContribution rev-list: teach --no-object-names to enable piping transport-helper: enforce atomic in push_refs_with_push Eric Wong (3): update-server-info: avoid needless overwrites server-info: do not list unlinked packs repack: disable bitmaps-by-default if .keep files exist Felipe Contreras (5): t5801 (remote-helpers): cleanup refspec stuff t5801 (remote-helpers): add test to fetch tags fetch: trivial cleanup fetch: make the code more understandable fetch: fix regression with transport helpers Jakub Wilk (1): doc: don't use git.kernel.org as example gitweb URL Jean-Noël Avila (2): l10n: reformat some localized strings for v2.23.0 l10n: fr v2.23.0 round 2 Jeff Hostetler (13): cache-tree/blame: avoid reusing the DEBUG constant msvc: mark a variable as non-const msvc: do not re-declare the timespec struct msvc: define ftello() msvc: fix detect_msys_tty() msvc: update Makefile to allow for spaces in the compiler path status: add status.aheadbehind setting status: warn when a/b calculation takes too long status: ignore status.aheadbehind in porcelain formats msvc: support building Git using MS Visual C++ msvc: add a compile-time flag to allow detailed heap debugging msvc: do not pretend to support all signals msvc: ignore .dll and incremental compile output Jeff King (57): cmd_{read,write}_tree: rename "unused" variable that is used builtin: consistently pass cmd_* prefix to parse_options submodule: drop unused prefix parameter from some functions clone: drop dest parameter from copy_alternates() read-cache: drop unused parameter from threaded load wt-status: drop unused status parameter mktree: drop unused length parameter name-rev: drop unused parameters from is_better_name() pack-objects: drop unused rev_info parameters receive-pack: drop unused "commands" from prepare_shallow_update() remove_all_fetch_refspecs(): drop unused "remote" parameter rev-list: drop unused void pointer from finish_commit() show-branch: drop unused parameter from show_independent() verify-commit: simplify parameters to run_gpg_verify() help_unknown_ref(): duplicate collected refnames help_unknown_ref(): check for refname ambiguity upload-pack: strip namespace from symref data am: simplify prompt response handling am: read interactive input from stdin am: drop tty requirement for --interactive am: fix --interactive HEAD tree resolution interpret-trailers: load default config verify-tag: drop signal.h include wt-status.h: drop stdio.h include describe: fix accidental oid/hash type-punning upload-pack: rename a "sha1" variable to "oid" pack-bitmap-write: convert some helpers to use object_id pack-objects: convert packlist_find() to use object_id pack-objects: convert locate_object_entry_hash() to object_id object: convert lookup_unknown_object() to use object_id object: convert lookup_object() to use object_id object: convert internal hash_obj() to object_id object: convert create_object() to use object_id khash: drop broken oid_map typedef khash: rename kh_oid_t to kh_oid_set delta-islands: convert island_marks khash to use oids pack-bitmap: convert khash_sha1 maps into kh_oid_map khash: drop sha1-specific map types khash: rename oid helper functions hash.h: move object_id definition from cache.h hashmap: convert sha1hash() to oidhash() delta-islands: respect progress flag blame: drop some unused function parameters object-store.h: move for_each_alternate_ref() from transport.h check_everything_connected: assume alternate ref tips are valid test-lib: introduce test_commit_bulk t5310: increase the number of bitmapped commits t3311: use test_commit_bulk t5702: use test_commit_bulk t5703: use test_commit_bulk t6200: use test_commit_bulk xdiff: clamp function context indices in post-image t: sort output of hashmap iteration t7700: clean up .keep file in bitmap-writing test repack: silence warnings when auto-enabled bitmaps cannot be built repack: simplify handling of auto-bitmaps and .keep files t0000: reword comments for "local" test Jiang Xin (3): l10n: git.pot: v2.23.0 round 1 (130 new, 35 removed) l10n: git.pot: v2.23.0 round 2 (4 new, 6 removed) l10n: zh_CN: for git v2.23.0 l10n round 1~2 Johannes Schindelin (47): Drop unused git-rebase--am.sh t3400: stop referring to the scripted rebase .gitignore: there is no longer a built-in `git-rebase--interactive` sequencer: the `am` and `rebase--interactive` scripts are gone rebase: fold git-rebase--common into the -p backend bisect--helper: verify HEAD could be parsed before continuing fill_stat_cache_info(): prepare for an fsmonitor fix mark_fsmonitor_valid(): mark the index as changed if needed bundle verify: error out if called without an object database poll (mingw): allow compiling with GCC 8 and DEVELOPER=1 kwset: allow building with GCC 8 winansi: simplify loading the GetCurrentConsoleFontEx() function config: avoid calling `labs()` on too-large data type t3404: fix a typo mingw: fix a typo in the msysGit-specific section Mark .bat files as requiring CR/LF endings t0001 (mingw): do not expect a specific order of stdout/stderr obstack: fix compiler warning mingw: replace mingw_startup() hack msvc: fix dependencies of compat/msvc.c t0001: fix on case-insensitive filesystems msvc: avoid debug assertion windows in Debug Mode mingw: enable stack smashing protector mingw: get pw_name in UTF-8 format mingw: use Unicode functions explicitly rebase --am: ignore rebase.rescheduleFailedExec mingw: fix possible buffer overrun when calling `GetUserNameW()` diff: munmap() file contents before running external diff mingw: support spawning programs containing spaces in their names clean: show an error message when the path is too long rebase: fix white-space git: mark cmd_rebase as requiring a worktree Vcproj.pm: auto-generate GUIDs Vcproj.pm: do not configure VCWebServiceProxyGeneratorTool Vcproj.pm: urlencode '<' and '>' when generating VC projects contrib/buildsystems: ignore irrelevant files in Generators/ contrib/buildsystems: error out on unknown option contrib/buildsystems: handle libiconv, too contrib/buildsystems: also handle -lexpat contrib/buildsystems: handle options starting with a slash contrib/buildsystems: add a backend for modern Visual Studio versions msvc: add a Makefile target to pre-generate the Visual Studio solution vcxproj: also link-or-copy builtins .gitignore: ignore Visual Studio's temporary/generated files bin-wrappers: append `.exe` to target paths if necessary git: avoid calling aliased builtins via their dashed form config: work around bug with includeif:onbranch and early config Johannes Sixt (5): userdiff: two simplifications of patterns for rust t7610-mergetool: do not place pipelines headed by `yes` in subshells t7610-mergetool: use test_cmp instead of test $(cat file) = $txt mergetool: dissect strings with shell variable magic instead of `expr` mergetool: use shell variable magic instead of `awk` John Lin (1): status: remove the empty line after hints Jonathan Nieder (1): t: decrease nesting in test_oid_to_path Jonathan Tan (5): t5616: refactor packfile replacement index-pack: prefetch missing REF_DELTA bases t5616: use correct flag to check object is missing t5616: cover case of client having delta base t5551: test usage of chunked encoding explicitly Jordi Mas (2): l10n: Update Catalan translation l10n: Update Catalan translation Josh Steadmon (1): trace2: correct trace2 field name documentation Junio C Hamano (21): The first batch after 2.22 The second batch The third batch The fourth batch The fifth batch transport-helper: avoid var decl in for () loop control rm: resolving by removal is not a warning-worthy event CodingGuidelines: spell out post-C89 rules The sixth batch The seventh batch Flush fixes up to the third batch post 2.22.0 Merge fixes made on the 'master' front Git 2.23-rc0 test-dir-iterator: do not assume errno values A few more last-minute fixes log: flip the --mailmap default unconditionally log: really flip the --mailmap default Git 2.23-rc1 Git 2.23-rc2 Git 2.22.1 Git 2.23 Karsten Blees (2): gettext: always use UTF-8 on native Windows mingw: initialize HOME on startup Marc-André Lureau (1): userdiff: add built-in pattern for rust Mark Rushakoff (2): doc: typo: s/can not/cannot/ and s/is does/does/ doc: fix repeated words Martin Ågren (3): ref-filter: fix memory leak in `free_array_item()` RelNotes/2.21.1: typofix RelNotes/2.23.0: fix a few typos and other minor issues Matheus Tavares (8): clone: better handle symlinked files at .git/objects/ dir-iterator: use warning_errno when possible dir-iterator: refactor state machine model dir-iterator: add flags parameter to dir_iterator_begin clone: copy hidden paths at local clone clone: extract function from copy_or_link_directory clone: use dir-iterator to avoid explicit dir traversal clone: replace strcmp by fspathcmp Matthew DeVore (5): list-objects-filter-options: error is localizeable list-objects-filter: correct usage of ALLOC_GROW url: do not read past end of buffer url: do not allow %00 to represent NUL in URLs ref-filter: sort detached HEAD lines firstly Matthias Rüster (1): l10n: de.po: Update German translation Mazo, Andrey (8): git-p4: detect/prevent infinite loop in gitCommitByP4Change() git-p4: add failing test for "git-p4: match branches case insensitively if configured" git-p4: match branches case insensitively if configured git-p4: don't groom exclude path list on every commit git-p4: add failing test for "don't exclude other files with same prefix" git-p4: don't exclude other files with same prefix git-p4: add failing test for "git-p4: respect excluded paths when detecting branches" git-p4: respect excluded paths when detecting branches Michael Osipov (1): configure: Detect linking style for HP aCC on HP-UX Michael Platings (2): blame: add a fingerprint heuristic to match ignored lines t8014: remove unnecessary braces Miguel Ojeda (1): clang-format: use git grep to generate the ForEachMacros list Mike Hommey (2): dup() the input fd for fast-import used for remote helpers Use xmmap_gently instead of xmmap in use_pack Mike Mueller (1): p4 unshelve: fix "Not a valid object name HEAD0" on Windows Morian Sonnet (1): submodule foreach: fix recursion of options Nguyễn Thái Ngọc Duy (63): git-checkout.txt: spell out --no-option git-checkout.txt: fix one syntax line doc: document --overwrite-ignore git-checkout.txt: fix monospace typeset t: rename t2014-switch.sh to t2014-checkout-switch.sh checkout: advice how to get out of detached HEAD mode checkout: inform the user when removing branch state checkout: keep most #include sorted checkout: factor out some code in parse_branchname_arg() checkout: make "opts" in cmd_checkout() a pointer checkout: move 'confict_style' and 'dwim_..' to checkout_opts checkout: split options[] array in three pieces checkout: split part of it to new command 'switch' switch: better names for -b and -B switch: add --discard-changes switch: remove -l switch: stop accepting pathspec switch: reject "do nothing" case switch: only allow explicit detached HEAD switch: add short option for --detach switch: implicit dwim, use --no-guess to disable it switch: no worktree status unless real branch switch happens switch: reject if some operation is in progress switch: make --orphan switch to an empty tree t: add tests for switch completion: support switch doc: promote "git switch" checkout: split part of it to new command 'restore' restore: take tree-ish from --source option instead restore: make pathspec mandatory restore: disable overlay mode by default checkout: factor out worktree checkout code restore: add --worktree and --staged restore: reject invalid combinations with --staged restore: default to --source=HEAD when only --staged is specified restore: replace --force with --ignore-unmerged restore: support --patch t: add tests for restore completion: support restore user-manual.txt: prefer 'merge --abort' over 'reset --hard' doc: promote "git restore" help: move git-diff and git-reset to different groups Declare both git-switch and git-restore experimental merge: remove drop_save() in favor of remove_merge_branch_state() init: make --template path relative to $CWD worktree add: sanitize worktree names worktree add: be tolerant of corrupt worktrees merge: add --quit completion: do not cache if --git-completion-helper fails fetch: only run 'gc' once when fetching multiple remotes t2027: use test_must_be_empty switch: allow to switch in the middle of bisect completion: disable dwim on "git switch -d" fetch-pack: move capability names out of i18n strings fetch-pack: print all relevant supported capabilities with -v -v fetch-pack: print server version at the top in -v -v sha1-file.c: remove the_repo from read_object_with_reference() tree-walk.c: remove the_repo from fill_tree_descriptor() tree-walk.c: remove the_repo from get_tree_entry() tree-walk.c: remove the_repo from get_tree_entry_follow_symlinks() match-trees.c: remove the_repo from shift_tree*() Use the right 'struct repository' instead of the_repository t7814: do not generate same commits in different repos Nickolai Belakovski (3): ref-filter: add worktreepath atom branch: update output to include worktree info branch: add worktree info on verbose output Paolo Bonzini (2): request-pull: quote regex metacharacters in local ref request-pull: warn if the remote object is not the same as the local one Peter Krefting (1): l10n: sv.po: Update Swedish translation (4676t0f0u) Philip Oakley (16): git.c: show usage for accessing the git(1) help page Doc: git.txt: remove backticks from link and add git-scm.com/docs doc branch: provide examples for listing remote tracking branches msvc: include sigset_t definition msvc: define O_ACCMODE msvc: add pragmas for common warnings Vcproj.pm: list git.exe first to be startup project contrib/buildsystems: ignore invalidcontinue.obj contrib/buildsystems: fix misleading error message contrib/buildsystems: handle quoted spaces in filenames contrib/buildsystems: ignore gettext stuff contrib/buildsystems: redirect errors of the dry run into a log file contrib/buildsystems: optionally capture the dry-run in a file contrib/buildsystems: handle the curl library option .gitignore: touch up the entries regarding Visual Studio .mailmap: update email address of Philip Oakley Philipp Weißmann (1): l10n: de.po: Fix typo in German translation Phillip Wood (12): rebase: fix a memory leak rebase: warn if state directory cannot be removed sequencer: return errors from sequencer_remove_state() rebase --abort/--quit: cleanup refs/rewritten rebase -r: always reword merge -c add -p: fix checkout -p with pathological context show --continue/skip etc. consistently in synopsis sequencer: always allow tab after command name sequencer: factor out todo command name parsing status: do not report errors in sequencer/todo git-prompt: improve cherry-pick/revert detection t3420: remove progress lines before comparing output Quentin Nerden (2): docs: git-clone: refer to long form of options docs: git-clone: list short form of options first Ramsay Jones (1): env--helper: mark a file-local symbol as static René Scharfe (10): cleanup: fix possible overflow errors in binary search, part 2 coccinelle: use COPY_ARRAY for copying arrays use COPY_ARRAY for copying arrays config: use unsigned_mult_overflows to check for overflows config: don't multiply in parse_unit_factor() config: simplify parsing of unit factors commit-graph: release strbufs after use dir-iterator: release strbuf after use test-dir-iterator: use path argument directly sha1-file: release strbuf after use Robert Morgan (1): gpg(docs): use correct --verify syntax Rohit Ashiwal (5): sequencer: add advice for revert sequencer: rename reset_for_rollback to reset_merge sequencer: use argv_array in reset_merge cherry-pick/revert: add --skip option cherry-pick/revert: advise using --skip SZEDER Gábor (12): t3404: modernize here doc style t3404: make the 'rebase.missingCommitsCheck=ignore' test more focused pager: add a helper function to clear the last line in the terminal t5551: use 'test_i18ngrep' to check translated output rebase: fix garbled progress display with '-x' progress: use term_clear_line() Document that 'git -C ""' works and doesn't change directory ci: don't update Homebrew ci: disable Homebrew's auto cleanup ci/lib.sh: update a comment about installed P4 and Git-LFS versions travis-ci: build with GCC 4.8 as well Documentation/git-fsck.txt: include fsck.* config variables Simon Williams (1): git-p4: allow unshelving of branched files Stephen Boyd (2): format-patch: inform user that patch-id generation is unstable format-patch: make --base patch-id output stable Steven Roberts (1): gpg-interface: do not scan past the end of buffer Taylor Blau (1): ref-filter.c: find disjoint pattern prefixes Thomas Gummerer (16): stash: fix show referencing stash index apply: replace marc.info link with public-inbox apply: only pass required data to skip_tree_prefix apply: only pass required data to git_header_name apply: only pass required data to check_header_line apply: only pass required data to find_name_* apply: only pass required data to gitdiff_* functions apply: make parse_git_diff_header public range-diff: fix function parameter indentation range-diff: split lines manually range-diff: don't remove funcname from inner diff range-diff: suppress line count in outer diff range-diff: add section header instead of diff header range-diff: add filename to inner diff range-diff: add headers to the outer hunk header stash: fix handling removed files with --keep-index Tigran Mkrtchyan (1): tag: add tag.gpgSign config option to force all tags be GPG-signed Trần Ngọc Quân (2): l10n: vi.po (4676t): Updated Vietnamese translation l10n: vi(4674t): Updated translation for Vietnamese Varun Naik (1): read-cache.c: do not die if mmap fails Vishal Verma (1): merge: refuse --commit with --squash William Chargin (1): restore: fix typo in docs Xin Li (1): clone: respect user supplied origin name when setting up partial clone brian m. carlson (10): t: add helper to convert object IDs to paths t1410: make hash size independent t1450: make hash size independent t5000: make hash independent t6030: make test work with SHA-256 t0027: make hash size independent t0090: make test pass with SHA-256 t1007: remove SHA1 prerequisites t1710: make hash independent t2203: avoid hard-coded object ID values Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason (21): send-email: move the read_config() function above getopts send-email: rename the @bcclist variable for consistency send-email: do defaults -> config -> getopt in that order tests: add a special setup where prerequisites fail Makefile: remove the NO_R_TO_GCC_LINKER flag send-email: remove cargo-culted multi-patch pattern in tests send-email: fix broken transferEncoding tests send-email: document --no-[to|cc|bcc] hash-object doc: stop mentioning git-cvsimport send-email: fix regression in sendemail.identity parsing Revert "test-lib: whitelist GIT_TR2_* in the environment" config tests: simplify include cycle test env--helper: new undocumented builtin wrapping git_env_*() config.c: refactor die_bad_number() to not call gettext() early t6040 test: stop using global "script" variable tests: make GIT_TEST_GETTEXT_POISON a boolean tests README: re-flow a previously changed paragraph tests: replace test_tristate with "git env--helper" tests: make GIT_TEST_FAIL_PREREQS a boolean tests: mark two failing tests under FAIL_PREREQS clone: test for our behavior on odd objects/* content