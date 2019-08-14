Emmabuntus DE2 1.05 Released, Which Reduces ISO Image Size
Emmabuntus Team is pleased to announce the release of the new Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 2 1.05 (32 and 64 bits) on 02nd Aug, 2019.
It’s based on Debian 9.9 stretch distribution and featuring the XFCE desktop environment.
This is a lightweight distribution, which was designed to run on older computers.
This distribution was originally designed to facilitate the reconditioning of computers donated to humanitarian organizations, starting with the Emmaüs communities.
