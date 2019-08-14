Language Selection

Kata Containers Packages are Available officially in openSUSE Tumbleweed

Kata Containers is an open source container runtime that is crafted to seamlessly plug into the containers ecosystem. We are now excited to announce that the Kata Containers packages are finally available in the official openSUSE Tumbleweed repository. It is worthwhile to spend few words explaining why this is a great news, considering the role of Kata Containers (a.k.a. Kata) in fulfilling the need for security in the containers ecosystem, and given its importance for openSUSE and Kubic. Read more

[EndeavourOS] The August release is available.

This ISO contains: Calamares 3.2.11 (the latest version of our installer) Kernel 5.2.8 mesa 19.1.4-1 systemd 242.84-1 xf86-video-nouveau 1.0.16-1 XFCE 4.14 bash-completion broadcom-wl-dkms We also took care of some bug fixes: Autologin is working now (if chosen inside Calamares) Virtualbox detection is working Powersaving/screen-locking issues are resolved Added Leafpad as an option to use the editor as admin (not working with mousepad anymore) A general cleanup Removed light-locker (was causing issues) Read more

Emmabuntus DE2 1.05 Released, Which Reduces ISO Image Size

Emmabuntus Team is pleased to announce the release of the new Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 2 1.05 (32 and 64 bits) on 02nd Aug, 2019. It’s based on Debian 9.9 stretch distribution and featuring the XFCE desktop environment. This is a lightweight distribution, which was designed to run on older computers. This distribution was originally designed to facilitate the reconditioning of computers donated to humanitarian organizations, starting with the Emmaüs communities. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Writing Kubernetes controllers the wrong way is still useful

    When you try to shoehorn an idea, approach, or code into a situation that's not expecting it, you get surprising and fun results. In his Lightning Talk at the 17th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE 17x), "Writing Kubernetes controllers 'the wrong way' is still useful," sysadmin Chris McEniry shares his experience with an out-of-cluster etcd-controller. Watch Chris' Lightning Talk to learn more about managing etcd controllers and living to tell the tale.

  • VMware's proposed Pivotal acquisition shows Cloud Foundry's strength

    Abby Kearns, executive director of the Cloud Foundry Foundation, reports that in the soon-to-be-released Cloud Foundry end-user survey, "In just two years, broad deployment of Cloud Foundry has nearly doubled. With 45% of our users describing their Cloud Foundry use as 'broad' (compared to 30% in 2018 and 23% in 2017)."

  • Magnetic Lasso for Krita is here

    I won’t say that I am done with Magnetic Lasso now, but the results are a lot better now to be honest. Take a look at one of the tests that I did,

  • [antiX] swapgs mitigations kernels available

    Latest secure kernels available in the repos for 32 and 64 bit architecture (stretch, buster, testing and sid). 5.2.8 (64bit and 32 bit pae and non-pae-486) 4.19.66 (64bit and 32 bit pae and non-pae-486) 4.9.189 (64 bit and 32 bit pae and non-pae-486) Users are strongly advised to upgrade.

  • M5Stack M5StickV is a Tiny AI Camera for Maker Projects

