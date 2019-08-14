7 of the Best Linux Distros for Developers and Programmers
One of the reasons Linux is great is because of how flexible it is. For example, it can run on everything from servers to your old laptop to a Raspberry Pi. For this reason, it’s also a fantastic platform for developers.
Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just using Linux to learn to program, you still have to choose a distribution. The reality is that you can pretty much be a developer with most Linux distros, but some have those little conveniences that make them head-and-shoulders above the crowd.
Here are the best Linux distros for developers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 627 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Neptune 6.0 Released, Which is based on Debian 10 (Buster)
Leszek has pleased to announce the release of the new stable release of Neptune 6.0 on 1th Aug, 2019. It’s first stable release of Neptune 6.0 based on Debian 10 “Buster”, featuring the KDE Plasma desktop with the typical Neptune tweaks and configurations. The base of the system is Linux Kernel in version 4.19.37 which provides the necessary hardware support. Plasma 5.14.5 features the stable and flexible KDE made desktop that is loved by millions.
7 of the Best Linux Distros for Developers and Programmers
One of the reasons Linux is great is because of how flexible it is. For example, it can run on everything from servers to your old laptop to a Raspberry Pi. For this reason, it’s also a fantastic platform for developers. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just using Linux to learn to program, you still have to choose a distribution. The reality is that you can pretty much be a developer with most Linux distros, but some have those little conveniences that make them head-and-shoulders above the crowd. Here are the best Linux distros for developers.
today's howtos
RaspArch Project Now Lets You Run Arch Linux on Your Raspberry Pi 4 Computer
RaspArch Build 190809 is now available to download and it is especially made for the recently released Raspberry Pi 4 Model B computer, which features a Quad-Core 1.5GHz 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU, up to 4GB RAM, and on-board dual-band 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 (BLE). The best thing about the new Raspberry Pi 4 model is that it supports up to 4K video resolutions via two micro HDMI ports. The tiny computer also comes with two USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, an extended 40-pin GPIO header, MIPI Camera and Display ports, and true Gigabit Ethernet.
Recent comments
1 min ago
31 min 51 sec ago
7 hours 14 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
9 hours 32 min ago
10 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago
23 hours 27 min ago
1 day 41 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago