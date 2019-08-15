Today in Techrights
- Openwashing Report: It’s Getting Worse, Fast. Everything is Apparently ‘Open’ Now Even Though It’s Actually Proprietary.
- GitHub is a Dagger Inside Free/Open Source Software (FOSS); This is Why Microsoft Bought It
- Microsoft Grows Within and Eats You From the Inside
- Computer-Generated Patent Applications Show That Patents and Innovations Are Very Different Things
- Concerns About IBM’s Commitment to OpenSource.com After the Fall of Linux.com and Linux Journal
- Electronic Frontier Foundation Makes a Mistake by Giving Award to Microsoft Surveillance Person
- Caturdays and Sundays at Techrights Will Get Busier
- Why Techrights Doesn’t Do Social Control Media
- Links 18/8/2019: New KNOPPIX and Emmabuntus Released
- Links 17/8/2019: Unigine 2.9 and Git 2.23
Tilda: A Great Dropdown Terminal
If you need a full sized, full featured persistent terminal that appears and hides at a single keystroke, Tilda is your friend. Like most Free Software, it has too little documentation, and some conflicting documentation out on the web. That's OK, with this document make Tilda do a heck of a lot of what it was designed to do. This document didn't cover multiple Tilda instance or transparency, but I'm sure both will be easy for you to achieve with a little web search and experimentation.
I'm going to work full time on free software
A lot has changed since then. For one thing, I’ve learned the importance of free software in contrast to the “open source” I spoke of at the time. And, as I predicted, my eventual path toward achieving this goal was something I couldn’t imagine at the time.
Events: LibreOffice Conference 2020, MariaDB's Thomas Boyd and Upcoming Linux Foundation’s Open Source Summit
