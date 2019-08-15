KDE Frameworks 5.61, Applications 19.08 in FreeBSD
Recent releases were KDE Frameworks 5.61 and KDE Applications 19.08. These have both landed in the official FreeBSD ports tree, after Tobias did most of the work and I pushed the big red button.
Your FreeBSD machine will need to be following current ports – not the quarterly release branches, since we don’t backport to those.
All the modern bits have arrived, maintaining the KDE-FreeBSD team’s commitment to up-to-date software for the FreeBSD desktop. The one thing we’re currently lagging on is Qt 5.13. There’s a FreeBSD problem report tracking that update.
