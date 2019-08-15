Linux 5.3-rc5
Another week, another -rc.
It's been calm, and nothing here stands out, except perhaps some of
the VM noise where we un-reverted some changes wrt node-local vs
hugepage allocations.
The rest is the usual driver fixes (usb, sound, nvme, habanalabs,
rdma..) some arch updates (arm64 and x86) along with some filesystem
fixes (afs and btrfs).
But all of it is really quite small.
